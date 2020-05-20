The besieged metro chain cuts 150 other jobs

Subway cut 150 jobs this week – the latest in a string of cuts to the troubled sandwich chain that started before the coronavirus crushed restaurant sales nationwide.

The latest cuts are in addition to the 300 people that Subway laid off in February amid record store closings that have plagued the company for years. In total, the 450 job cuts have reduced its workforce by 38%, which was around 1,200 at the start of the year, according to sources.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to accelerate a restructuring plan for which we are preparing,” said a spokesperson for the company.

The subway in this round fired people who helped rent real estate for its restaurants, all of which are owned by franchisees, a source said.

Chief Executive Officer John Chidsey, a former Burger King executive who took over at Subway late last year, took on a much happier tone on April 29 when he touted the ability to to fight the pandemic on CNBC and Fox Business.

“Sales have been pretty decent for the most part,” Chidsey told CNBC. “We have improved a lot in the past few weeks.”

“In fact, I think we are perfectly suited to an environment like this,” he said.

Chidsey explained that because Subway has physically smaller stores than its peers like McDonald’s, franchisees have lower rents and less labor than their competitors.

Chidsey boasted that the chain is “ubiquitous”, with more than 27,000 American restaurants. In fact, Subway declared 23,802 stores in the United States this month at the end of 2019, while 996 American restaurants were closed.

In New York State, the number of Subway restaurants dropped 9% from 1,016 to 937.

Subway declined to comment on this story.