The Belmont Stakes will be shorter and be held in June this year

For the first time in history, the Belmont Stakes will be the first stop in the Triple Crown of horse racing. New York Racing Assn. announced Tuesday that the race will be held on June 20 at a distance of 1 1/8 miles, instead of the traditional 1½ miles.

The Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to September 5 and the Preakness Stakes from May 16 to October 3. The Belmont, originally scheduled for June 6, will take place without spectators.

The date could prove problematic for horses that were to run in the Santa Anita Derby, also 1 1/8 miles, on June 6. While horses can run on two weeks of rest, trainers prefer to bring the horses back after a month without racing, especially if their previous breed was trying. West Coast owners and coaches will likely have to choose between the $ 400,000 Santa Anita Derby or the $ 1 million Belmont Stakes.

Santa Anita spokesperson Mike Willman said track administrators thought the Belmont Stakes would also be staged in June and did not think they would lose prominent horses with previous Santa Anita Derby plans .

“We think the stays are authentic,” said Willman of Bob Baffert’s likely Santa Anita Derby favorite.

John Shirreffs, trainer of competitor Honor A.P., said his horse would run in the Santa Anita Derby.

“I think it’s certainly better to support Santa Anita than to go somewhere else,” said Shirreffs. “If you have a neighborhood market and everyone leaves, how’s it going to stay in business?”

New York officials believe their run will remain important for 3-year-olds.

“The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution that will provide world-class entertainment for sports fans during these difficult times,” said Dave O’Rourke, CEO of NYRA. “While it will certainly be a unique race in this historic race, we are grateful to be able to host the Belmont Stakes in 2020.”

The race will earn qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, with the winner getting 150 and 60-30-15 going to the next three competitors. The Santa Anita Derby has a point structure of 100-40-20-10.