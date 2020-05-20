PROVIDENCE, RI – Utilizing today’s technology to fight a coronavirus pandemic is proving more complex than it originally seemed.

The first according to the United States smartphone applications were introduced To track COVID-19 contacts, patients address technical failures and general lack of interest from residents. Another wave of technically assisted pandemic monitoring tool is on its way, this time with tech giants Apple and Google. But they have their own problems, including possible accuracy problems and the fact that they do not share with governments any information that could help monitor the spread of the disease.

Contact tracing is a pillar of infection control. It is done by traditionally trained health care workers who interview people who may have been exposed and then urge them to test and isolate. Some estimates call for up to 300,000 U.S. workers to work efficiently, but so far these efforts have been delayed.

Other technology companies, such as Salesforce, have provided database tools to assist with manual tracking, although they also raise privacy concerns because of the need to collect and store detailed information about people’s social connections, health status, and location.

Proponents of privacy warn that the danger of creating new pandemic-related government oversight roles could lead to much bigger problems in the future. New policy paper shared with The Associated Press, The U.S. Alliance of Civil Liberties warns state governments to set more precisely and establish stricter data protection procedures before introducing new technology to detect and curb new coronary virus outbreaks.

Even the most privacy-minded tools, such as those soon to be released by Apple and Google, require restrictions so that they do not become tools of control or oppression. “The risk of misconduct is huge,” said Neema Singh Guliani, a senior lawyer at the ACLU.

The ACLU report says the worst positioning technology should be rejected directly, such as applications that track individual movements using satellite-based GPS technology and enter sensitive personal data into centralized state databases. “Good models don’t require you to collect people’s location data and store it,” Singh Guliani said.

He called on governments to set both privacy and efficiency rules so that monitoring tools do not interfere with more conventional public health practices.

Utah, North Dakota, and South Dakota were the first states in the United States to launch voluntary telephone applications that allow public health departments to track people’s location and connections that show a positive coronavirus. However, the CEOs have not had much luck getting broad participation so that they can operate effectively.

Nearly a month after Utah released the Healthy Together app to improve state contact tracking efforts by tracking phone locations, state officials confirmed Monday that they have not yet done any contact tracking from the app. Instead, people downloading the app have been able to “assess their symptoms and get tests if necessary,” Utah state epidemiologist Angela Dunn said last week.

The state with the highest participation rate so far is South Dakota, where about 2 percent of residents had the Care19 app on their phones last week. There was also one infection last week for the first time. The same app gets even less support in North Dakota.

“This is a red space,” said Crystal Wolfrum, who was an assistant in Minot, North Dakota. He said he is one of the only neighbors and friends to download the app. “They don’t want to wear masks. They don’t want to be told what to do. Many people I talk to are, for example, “No, you’re not going to follow me.” “

Wolfrum said he doubts whether the app will be useful, both because of people’s caution and poor performance. He gave it a bad rating on Google’s app store when it didn’t notice the long shopping trips he made to one weekend at Walmart and Target stores.

North Dakota is now looking to launch another app based on Apple-Google technology. The current application “is rushing to market due to an urgent need,” Vern Dosch, a promoter of state contact tracking, told KFYR-TV in Bismarck. “We knew it wouldn’t be perfect.”

The ACLU follows a more measured approach to Apple and Google methods that use Bluetooth wireless technology to automatically notify people of potential exposure to COVID-19 without revealing anyone’s identity to the government.

But while the app is described as voluntary and personal health information never leaves the phone, the ACLU says it is important for governments to put in place additional safeguards to ensure companies and government agencies do not place an advantage on access to work, public transportation, grocery stores and other services.

Governments experimenting with the Apple-Google approach include the state of Washington and several European countries.

Swiss epidemiologist Marcel Salathé said all COVID-19 applications so far are “thoroughly broken” because they collect too much irrelevant information and don’t work well with Android and iPhone operating software. Salathé has written a paper favoring the privacy-enhancing approach that technology giants have since adopted, and he hopes the best tool is a tool that could help isolate infected people before they show symptoms and spread the disease.

“You remember your co-workers, but you don’t remember your occasional person next to you on the train or really close to you at the bar,” he said.

Other U.S. governors are looking for technology designed to complement manual contact tracing. Rhode Island has already said this week that it plans to launch a “one-stop shop” pandemic response phone app. It pairs with a new contact tracking database system being built by software giant Salesforce, which has said it also works in the same way with Massachusetts, California, Louisiana and New York City.

Salesforce says it can use data management software to help trained crews track relationships between people, places, and events and identify virus groups down to the level of neighborhood hardware sales. It is based on the manual entry of information collected through telephone, text or email through conversations.

“It’s only as good as many of us use it,” Democratic Prime Minister Gina Raimondo said of the soon-to-be-launched mobile app at a news conference last week. “If 10 percent of Rhode Island’s population decides, it’s not effective.” The state has not yet stated what people are expected to choose.

The ACLU has not taken a small part in the Salesforce model, but has called for follow-up public health departments to protect people from unnecessary disclosure of personal information and to keep the requirement of independence un criminalized.