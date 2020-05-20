Taylor Swift and Beyoncé to Deliver Virtual Graduation Speeches

by May 20, 2020 entertainment
As if the programming for YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony is not already starry enough, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and other entertainment icons will now join headliners Barack and Michelle Obama to celebrate promotion of 2020.

Other celebrities slated for next month’s YouTube livestream “Dear Class of 2020” include Lizzo, Janelle Monáe, Bill and Melinda Gates, Lana Condor, Yara Shahidi, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Hasan Minhaj, Andy Cohen, Billy Porter, Megan Thee Stallion and many others.

The calendar of events offers a variety of festivities, with speeches from the Obamas; performances by BTS, Cabello, Chloe X Halle, Lizzo, Maluma, CNCO, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion; and an “inspiring message” from none other than Queen Bey.

Previously announced participants include Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Malala Yousafzai and Zendaya.

YouTube is one of many platforms that are recruiting top talent for virtual launch ceremonies after the coronavirus crisis has canceled diplomas around the world. On Saturday, former President Barack Obama made two powerful speeches to both high school graduates and historically black college and university graduates in his first major public speeches since the coronavirus epidemic.

A day earlier, Oprah Winfrey headlined the Facebook and Instagram # Graduation2020 event starring Miley Cyrus, Awkwafina, Kristen Bell, Mindy Kaling, Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Hugh Jackman and more. In his closing speech, Winfrey dubbed the 2020 graduates “the class chosen.”

Lakers superstar LeBron James also hosted an hour-long special over the weekend with several artists, including Bad bunny, Pharrell Williams, the Jonas Brothers, Chika, YBN Cordae, H.E.R., Ben Platt, Megan Rapinoe and Lena Waithe. And before that, former “The Office” graduate John Krasinski tapped Winfrey, Yousafzai, Steven Spielberg and Jon Stewart for a graduation episode from his hit quarantine web series, “Some Good News”.

YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 begins on June 6 at noon Pacific time.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/story/2020-05-19/taylor-swift-beyonce-graduation-ceremony-youtube

