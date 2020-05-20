Sterling Shepard’s Continuing Health is a Must for the Giants’ WR Group

Fourth part of a series analyzing the New York Giants.

When the decision was made to swap Odell Beckham Jr., it completely changed the realm of the wide receiver for the entire Giants franchise. It is rare to import a player of such immense talent on a list and even more to export such a talent at its peak.

When the Giants did so, they knew their ability to overwhelm an opposing defense would be diminished, and they hoped that the fairness and headaches avoided would be more than balanced.

The month after Beckham was sold to the Browns, the Giants granted Sterling Shepard a four-year contract extension worth $ 41 million. It was no accident. Shepard is not a game breaker in Beckham’s sense, but it is more what the Giants want to invest to move forward. The Giants love everything about the way Shepard behaves, on and off the field.

What no one likes, however, are the concussion issues that derailed much of his 2019 season and that left Shepard and the Giants with legitimate concerns about the aftermath.

Shepard took a blow to the head in the season’s opening loss to Dallas, was diagnosed with a concussion and missed the next game. In week 5, he suffered another concussion, missed three straight games, was cleared by an independent neurologist and was ready to return for the rematch with the Cowboys.

This did not happen, as Shepard reported that his symptoms returned after a week of practice, and he was absent for the next two games. Shepard was able to return to end the season, playing in the last six games and making a day of nine catches and 111 yards in a victory over the Dolphins – Eli Manning’s last start for the Giants.

Maintaining two concussions so close to each other – four weeks apart – is worrying. He missed two games in 2017 due to severe migraines. He also had a concussion at the University of Oklahoma and two at high school. Shepard is married to the Chanel Iman model and the couple has two young daughters. He does not like to talk about all this, it is understandable.

Submit questions about your favorite New York teams to receive an answer in a future letter

Shepard’s health is of paramount importance, and his availability on the field is essential for the Giants, who are not exactly brimming with talent at wide receiver. Golden Tate is a solid starter with an innate ability to clear tackles for yards after capture. He is also entering his 11th season in the NFL. Shepard and Tate are short and sneaky weapons, capable but not feared.

The continuous development of Darius Slayton is essential, as he could have the greatest advantage of anyone on the list. Auburn’s fifth round pick was ready, physically and mentally, to have an immediate impact, and his rookie year (48 receptions and peaks with 740 yards and eight touchdowns) was remarkable. How can he get better?

Competition for jobs and places on the list is expected to be intense this summer, with many openings and only three places to go.

Corey Coleman apparently has the potential to make noise, but waiting for it to develop is an exercise the Browns, Bills and Patriots tried and abandoned before the Giants took a picture in 2018.

That Coleman was the # 15 choice in the 2016 draft is just a line on his summary – this status no longer has any bearing. There was a glimmer of hope for Coleman in 2019, but he tore up his ACL in the first training session. He was reappointed for a year, and this is probably his last chance. If he can regain his speed and speed, the 5’11 inch lens could be a factor – he will be 26 in July, so he is still young – but that has already been said about him.

Cody Core has 33 receptions in four years – he spent his first three seasons with the Bengals – and if he joins the team again, he will be based on his excellent work in special teams. There are three free rookie free agents, and don’t be surprised if more of them remain, either on the roster or on the training team. Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor, both from Ohio State, and Derrick Dillion of LSU all bring something to the table.