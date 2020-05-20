Steelers Ben Roethlisberger’s haircut sparks political battle

Ben Roethlisberger’s haircut turned into a political scissor battle in Pennsylvania.

In his daily briefing on Tuesday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf indirectly criticized Roethlisberger’s recent trip to the Norman N Cut Bar hair salon in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to have his hair and beard cut after a session. training with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

Later Tuesday, attorney for Carlos Norman, the owner of the hair salon who cut Roethlisberger’s hair, issued a statement saying her client didn’t charge for the haircut and was doing a “personal friend” a favor.

“Carlos Norman has been a member of the community and owner of a local business since 1993,” said lawyer Marc Kohnen’s press release. “[The] The hair salon has been closed since the governor’s closure decree and is currently closed in full compliance with national law and regulations. “

Allegheny County, along with many other Pennslyvania counties, is in the “yellow” phase of reopening, which does not include hair salons and barbershops. These establishments will not be allowed to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic until the county in question reaches the “green” phase.

It became a problem after the Steelers and Roethlisberger posted a 38 second video on Monday afternoon of the quarterback launched to his teammates, marking an important stage in his recovery after an elbow surgery in September.

When Wolf was asked about Roethlisberger’s plate, he said he didn’t think a Pennsylvanian should risk a haircut yet.

“My concern is only a general concern,” said Wolf. “Anyone who puts themselves in danger is something I think we should try to avoid. When you go to a hair salon and you are not protected, no matter who you are, the chances of this virus wreaking havoc in your life increase.

“I don’t personally think a Pennsylvanian should take this chance. I certainly don’t want to try my luck myself.”

Kohnen also wrote that the haircut should be viewed in positive terms and should not be used as a matter of division.

“We all have to look within ourselves to celebrate and be thankful for the existence of family, community and personal friends to lend a hand in each of our lives right now rather than telling stories that divide us, “said the statement.