‘Snitch’ Michael Jordan lied in ‘Last Dance’

Michael Jordan’s 10-part documentary “The Last Dance” about his last season with the Bulls was acclaimed almost everywhere. One of his former teammates, however, believes it took 20 hours of propaganda, calling Jordan for alleged lies, throwing others under the bus and calling it “so-called documentary”.

In a radio interview with ESPN 1000 in Chicago, Horace Grant said the idea, coming from Jordan that he was the source of the infamous book by author Sam Smith, “The Jordan Rules”, is false.

[He] put that lie that I was the source behind [the book]Said Grant in the interview. “Sam and I have always been great friends. We are still great friends. But the sanctity of this locker room, I would never put anything personal there. The simple fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter. That he had to have two sources, two, to write a book, I guess. Why would MJ just point me out?

“It’s just a grudge, man. I’m telling you, it was just a grudge. And I think he proved it in this so-called documentary. When if you say something about it, it will cut you, it will try to destroy your character. “

Grant won three NBA titles with the Bulls from 1991 to 1993, before leaving for the Magic in 1994. To support his claims, he highlighted Jordan’s relationships with other players who have collapsed. For example, Charles Barkley and Jordan no longer speak after being close for decades.

“And what I mean is that he said I was the snitch, but yet after 35 years he spends his rookie year walking into one of his teammates’ rooms and seeing coke, weeds and women, “said Grant, referring to one of the first episodes of the show. “My point is this: why the hell did he want to talk about it? What does this have to do with anything? I mean, if you want to call someone a snitch, he’s a bloody damn here. “

Grant admitted that the show was “entertaining,” but there were several inaccuracies. He did not like the number of his former teammates represented and considered that the documentary played freely with the truth, claiming that 90% of it was “B.S. in terms of reality. “

“It was not real – because a lot of things [Jordan] told some of his teammates that his teammates were back on him, “said Grant. “But it was sort of edited out of the documentary, if you want to call it a documentary.”

Grant also said he thought Scottie Pippen had gotten a rough deal. The Hall of Fame has not spoken publicly since the documentary aired. Grant’s biggest problem was why the time Pippen spent the last game against the Knicks in game 3 of the 1993 Eastern Conference playoffs was included, since Jordan was away from baseball.

“I have never seen a number two guy without a quote, as decorated as Scottie Pippen, so poorly represented,” said Grant. “In terms of migraine, in terms of 1.[8] seconds, [Jordan calling him] selfish. I’ve never seen it in my life. And respect for, Pip was there in Game 6 [of the ‘98 Finals], could barely walk, spilling on his back. I tried to do everything I could to help this team. My point is, why was it 1.[8] seconds in the documentary, supposedly documentary, on Pip?

“MJ was not even on the team. Why was he in there? We managed very well as a team that year.”