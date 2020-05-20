Scientists explain the mysterious “lava flows” on Mars

You don’t have to be a fan of space science to understand that Mars is now obsessed with everyone. Both NASA and ESA are ready to send missions For the Red Planet (although ESA now expects it until 2022) and scientists are studying all aspects of the planet’s geology, climate and even how often it shakes.

One of the most interesting findings that captured the imagination of Mars scientists is what appears to be lava flows on the surface. Thanks to these deformations, they look a lot like chilled lava that washed up from the surface a long time ago, but an international team of researchers now has a different explanation and it may be even more interesting than flowing lava.

In a new journal published in the journal Nature Geoscience, scientists explain that it is not lava that erupts from the ground and flows slowly along the surface, but mud. Yep, mud.

“Large terrain canals in the terrain of Mars have been interpreted as the result of catastrophic flood events,” the researchers explain. “Rapid burial of water-rich sediments after such a flood could have led to sedimentary volcanism, where mixtures of sediments and water (mud) erupt to the surface. Tens of thousands of volcanic-type geographical forms inhabit the northern sub-regions and other local sediment settlers on Mars. “

To prove that small “volcanoes” are mud and not ancient liquid rock is not easy, but scientists conducted experiments to see if it is possible for such mud to occur on the cool surface of Mars. The mud flowing on Earth just runs along and dries slowly, but on Mars it really freezes and causes it to behave much differently.

“We found that low-viscosity mud spreads under Martian conditions differently than on Earth due to rapid freezing and icy crust formation,” the researchers explain. “Instead, experimental mud flows proceed like terrestrial evil eve-lava flows, with liquid mud draining from the rupture of the frozen shell and then cooled to form a new flow cycle. We suggest that the volcanism of the mud may explain the formation of some lava-like flow morphologies on Mars and that similar processes can be applied to cryovolcanic extrusion in icy bodies of the solar system. “

It’s an incredibly interesting theory and it makes a lot of sense in a place like Mars. We know that Mars has ice and water, at least during certain seasons, and extrusions of frozen mud can easily explain the features we now see on the surface.