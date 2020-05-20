San Fransisco erects socially distant tents for the homeless

Even the homeless must practice social distancing these days.

San Francisco has set up an approved outdoor camp with dozens of spaced tents to house the vagrants of the city during the coronavirus epidemic.

The tents were set up last week in a parking lot between the art museum and the city library – and a short walk from San Francisco City Hall.

The Safe Sleeping Village is a response to the unauthorized slums that arose across the city of California during the pandemic, according to Curbed.

“So while in normal times I would say that we should focus on bringing people inside and not punishing tent camps, frankly we don’t have a lot of other options for the time being”, tweeted the mayor of San Fran London Breed.

“Having places with resources to serve local people is better than unauthorized camps.”

But the move did little to appease homeless advocates who argue that officials should have moved to house the homeless long ago – and who point to the thousands of hotel rooms which are empty.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad it’s here,” Brian Edwards, lawyer for the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness, told Vice News. “But when I said I wanted to sanction the camps this year, I was not thinking in the middle of a pandemic f – king when people should be in hotel rooms.”

The city’s supervisory council asked the city to rent 7,000 hotel rooms for the homeless at the end of last month, but Breed called the schedule unrealistic.

Race said in a Twitter post that 1,000 homeless people had been moved from shelters to hotel rooms, but said that “the logistical challenges are immense”, hence the need for the city of tents.

Authorities have also set up a sanctioned camp in the Santa Rosa town camp, which is expected to house 140 people by the end of the week, and is overseen by Catholic charities in Santa Rosa, tsaid the press democrat from Santa Rosa.

“The only reason we do it is in response to our health emergency,” said Santa Rosa mayor Tom Schwedhelm.

An estimated 3,000 people are homeless in Santa Rosa and the surrounding area, VICE said.