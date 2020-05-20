Russia is asking Google to block an article questioning the death of the coronavirus

Russian state media regulator Roskomnadzor has urged Google to block an article on a Russian news site claiming that there is a dramatically underestimated coronary virus death in Moscow.

The watchdog is also examining reports The New York Times and The Financial Times, which analyzes official mortality data to determine whether Russia is underestimating the number of deaths in order to determine whether media organizations violated Moscow’s law against counterfeiting, The Moscow Times reports.

Roskomnadzor sent a letter to Google urging it to remove a Writing FT’s analysis, by MBKh Media, which estimates that 70 percent more Russians have died from COVID-19 than the country officially confirmed.

Next, Google announced MBKh Media, whose website appears to be hosted on the Google Cloud Platform.

“I believe the demand to remove the news from this article is pure political censorship,” MBKh Media Editor-in-Chief Veronika Kutsillo said in a statement to the open media on Friday, claiming the store won’t delete the story.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova complained about the two newspapers calling for “false information” and said letters demanding the return would be forwarded to both.

The New York Times stands for its report because it was based on “publicly available government records and interviews with experts from government-run institutions,” its director of communications told CBS News. Times and FT do not intend to cancel their articles.

Critics have said Russia is counting deaths to reduce the virus.

The Moscow Ministry of Health responded to press releases by stating that more than 60 percent of the city’s coronavirus patient deaths are not included in official viral deaths because their deaths were due to underlying causes. Officials defended their methodology “with exceptional precision.”

On Monday afternoon, there are 290,678 cases of coronavirus in Russia, but only 2,722 deaths. The virus has lost at least 316,898 lives worldwide.