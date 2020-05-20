Ruby Rose Leaves CW Batwoman

Turn on the bat signal – The CW is now looking for a new female leader.

Ruby Rose, who starred in the network’s “Batwoman”, abruptly left the series before filming season 2, according to variety.

Although there is no official reason given for Rose’s brutal release, the network promises that the show will indeed take place with a new lead actress. The show was renewed in January for a second season.

“I made the very difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season,” said Rose in a statement.

“It was not a decision I took lightly because I have the greatest respect for the cast, the team and everyone involved in the show in Vancouver and Los Angeles.”

Last September, Rose revealed that she had to endure a surgery for a pair of herniated discs. This has led to speculation about his reasons for leaving the project. However, a source close to Variety says it “has nothing to do with his health or injury.”

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contribution to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions in a joint statement.

“The studio and the network are firmly committed to the second season and the long-term future of Batwoman, and we – with the talented creative team of the series – are eager to share her new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and LGBTQ member in the coming months. “