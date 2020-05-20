Republicans denounce Trump over troop withdrawal from Syria

by May 20, 2020 world
President Trump faces rare reactions from his own party for his decision to withdraw American troops from northern Syria. New video shows more Americans leaving the area near the Turkish border, paving the way for Turkey to attack Kurdish fighters who were crucial American allies in the fight against ISIS. The president’s decision would have been a shock to the other officials. Many of his Republican supporters call it treason and error, which threatens to upset everything the United States was trying to do in the region. Weijia Jiang reports.

