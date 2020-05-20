Renowned UCLA teams show improvement in latest APR report

Martin Jarmond can strike it off his list, but only in pencil.

As UCLA prepares to formalize the hiring of its sports director this week, the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate (APR) report was released on Tuesday showed renowned UCLA programs progressing towards security against possible sanctions.

With a multi-year APR of 930 required to avoid penalties, the UCLA men’s basketball team, three points from a playoff ban last year, jumped to 945, and the football has recovered from an avalanche of transfers in Chip Kelly’s first year. mandate to increase its APR by one year by 61 points, although the team’s multi-year APR dropped by four points to 944.

The APR was created by the NCAA to monitor academic success in sports programs by encouraging schools to retain scholarship recipients and keep them in academic qualification. Scores are calculated by each fellow athlete earning up to two points per academic term: one point for staying in school and another for being academically eligible. A team must have a multi-year APR of 930 to avoid penalties that involve limited practice and post-season bans.

For the football team, which has lost around 40 players since Kelly took office in December 2017, the transfers had an impact on the spectacular fall of the one-year-old team, dropping from an AVR of 971 in 2016-17 to 881 in 2017-18. As a result, the team’s multi-year APR dropped 19 points to 948 in Kelly’s first year.

The football team recorded an AVR of 942 for the 2018-19 academic year. Since multi-year APRs are measured for a four-year cohort, the team traded this year’s number for a 963 compared to 2014/2015, which led to the multi-year four-point slip. Next year, the Bruins are expected to drop to 973, a high score that puts pressure on the success of the 2019-2020 academic year to maintain the multi-year APR.

The Bruins lost about 12 football players at the start of the 2018-19 academic year by transfer or departure for the NFL. If players transfer, they do not necessarily decrease the UCLA APR. The score would still be safe as long as a student-athlete obtained the eligibility point in the last trimester before immediately transferring as a full-time student and had an average of 2.6 points for enrolling in a university of four years or a 3.3 GPA for a junior college.

The PRA of the men’s basketball team has gradually declined in each of the past five years. Last year, a 905 APR in one year placed the team at 933 for its four-year mark, just three points from the penalty. While three 2018-19 team players – Kris Wilkes, Jaylen Hands and Moses Brown – left school earlier, they may not have damaged UCLA’s APR if they had left in good academic condition, which would have saved the team from an end of season ban. .

No other UCLA team had a multi-year APR below 961. The Bruins had three sports with perfect multi-year APRs of 1,000 – women’s beach volleyball, men’s cross country and women’s golf – and 12 teams with perfect scores in a single year, including nine of the women’s teams.