Qatar Airways flight attendants to wear flight coveralls

Peanuts, pretzels – and PPE.

Qatar Airways flight attendants will wear disposable protective coveralls, safety glasses, gloves and masks on their uniforms to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the airline announced this week.

Safety measures coincide with efforts to limit the interactions of crew members with passengers, who will have to wear masks on board from May 25.

Business class passengers will be able to press the “Do not disturb” sign if they wish to limit contact. And business class meals will be served on a platter, instead of the usual table setting, and cutlery will be packed.

Bottles of hand sanitizer will also be available in the galley for crew members and passengers.

The cabin crew have been wearing personal protective equipment for weeks, the airline said. Crew members have received training in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and are subjected to thermal control before and after flights.

“As an airline, we maintain the highest standards of hygiene possible to ensure that we can return home safely during this time and further reassure that safety is our number one priority,” said Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways.

Other airlines, including Philippines Airlines and AirAsia, also require their crew to wear PPE.