Prince Charles urges workers on leave to pick fruits and vegetables

Prince Charles urged students and workers on leave to help farmers harvest crops during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince of wales posted a video on Twitter begging people to take on the “inglorious” task of picking fruits and vegetables while standing outside near green pastures.

“If we are to harvest British produce this year, we need an army of people to help,” said Prince Charles.

“Food is not done by magic. It all starts with our remarkable farmers and producers. If the past few weeks have proven anything, it is that food is precious and valued and cannot be taken for granted. “

He compared the need for harvesters for the Pick for Britain campaign to the importance of the army in World War II, a movement where women and girls volunteered or were recruited to undertake agricultural work after many men left the country to fight.

“In the coming months, several thousand people will be needed to bring the crops. It will be a difficult transplant, but it is extremely important if we are to prevent the growing crops from being lost, ”he said.

“I have no doubt that the work will be inglorious and at times difficult, but it is of the utmost importance and at the height of this global pandemic, you will make a vital contribution to the national effort,” said the Prince of Wales .

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus in March and has since recovered.