Park City Pizza Expert Demystifies Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” Theory

The pie thickens.

A new claim was made in the Michael Jordan pizza scandal thanks to a local Park City area chef who set out to debunk the Pizza Hut theory with new spicy information.

“I’m going to put you right on the pizza here.… Here’s the deal: it wasn’t Pizza Hut because Pizza Hut would have been closed,” said a caller who identified himself as Otto. said Tuesday at the Rich Eisen Show. “During” The Last Dance “, they said it was late at night, nothing was open. Pizza Hut is closed early, closes early in Park City in 1997, especially in summer.

The events leading up to Michael Jordan’s infamous “flu game” have quickly turned into a poisoned pizza conspiracy theory since the ESPN docuseries finale, “The Last Dance” aired on Sunday evening.

Otto, who has apparently been sitting on this information for 13 years, provided a long backstory to build credibility with Eisen and his listeners: during the NBA Finals in 1997, he worked in a sushi restaurant in an outdoor shopping center connected to the Marriott Summer Lodge where the Bulls lived. The well-connected source says that with the closure of Pizza Hut, Jordan ordered the late-night snack from a local bar / restaurant now missing from the Summer Lodge that was said to have been open at that time.

“I have a friend who is a bartender there and he told the story from the first day that late at night they got a call – the bar owner delivered the pizza himself,” said Otto . “I don’t know if it was two, three, four, five people – I just know that the owner of the restaurant went there that night, late at night with the pizza.”

Otto’s claim goes against information obtained from Craig Fite, deputy director of a Park City Pizza Hut at the time, who claims to have prepared the possibly poisoned pie that inflicted “flu-like symptoms” on Jordan in Game 5 against Utah. Jazz.

“I am 100% sure it was not food poisoning,” Fite said on Monday. “Or it was not this Pizza.”

“I do not know [Fite]Said Otto. “This guy could have delivered pizza another night, but Pizza Hut would have been closed late at night. It would have been closed [at 10:30 p.m.]. 1997 summer time here – everything closes early, but it was more a bar. They had food there, but they were set up as a bar with a liquor license for a bar here in Utah. “

Otto says that although his story is true, the preparer was not a saboteur.

“It is legitimate,” he said. “It wasn’t specifically bad.… Pizza could have made him sick, anything else could have made him sick, but pizza can make you sick.”

Otto ends with a final nugget of information that further expands on conspiracy theory.

“One of the investors at this restaurant is (sports reporter) Jim Lampley,” he said.