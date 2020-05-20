Pandemic threatens to worsen mental health care crisis

More than three weeks after Brandon Bell stopped showing up at a New York office that serves people with schizophrenia, employees finally located him in a nearby homeless shelter.

The office remains open, but patients do not stop as much during the COVID-19 pandemic. Group activities such as the weekly Caribbean lunch, which was an important source of food, ended because of the coronavirus. Caregiver visits are less frequent and shorter – usually only five or 10 minutes – to reduce the risk of infection.

When a caregiver checked it recently, Bell noted that life before the pandemic was happier and “more social.”

Her experience highlights the challenges for caregivers and patients as the pandemic puts a strain on the country’s mental health care system.

Even before COVID-19, access to mental health services in the United States could be difficult, including for subscribers. Today, experts fear that the coronavirus will worsen the situation, exposing the poorest patients to the risk of falling through the cracks and inflicting countless other new sorrows, anxieties and depressions.

Bulletin Receive our Coronavirus Today newsletter for free Sign up for the latest news, the best stories and what they mean to you, as well as the answers to your questions. You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Social distancing orders are already affecting access to treatment at all income levels as therapists and patients struggle to adapt. Medicare and Medicaid have relaxed the rules to allow advice over the phone, FaceTime or other remote means.

But many of the elderly and poor who depend on these plans are not comfortable with the alternatives. Some have no telephone or Internet access.

“For socially disadvantaged and mentally ill people, it’s just a lot to ask,” said Dr. Jeanie Tse from the Institute for Community Living in New York, which treats Bell and others who would not seek care on their own but who are referred to the city by social workers and shelters.

Dr. Jeanie Tse of the Institute for Community Living in New York administers the treatment. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

According to a federal survey, less than half of Americans with mental illness said they had received help in the past year. Among the major obstacles are costs and the shortage of providers.

In clinics that offer free or low-cost therapy, waiting lists often extend for weeks under normal circumstances. And getting treatment can be just as difficult, if not more difficult, for people who earn too much to qualify for state aid, but who are still struggling.

In Pittsburgh, for example, Karalyn Hipsley worked overtime on weekends to cover the co-payment for therapy and insurance she had through her husband’s work.

Then the pandemic left her jobless for six weeks, and her weekend cleaning jobs were gone. She is afraid of having to cut back on therapy, which has helped her establish a stable life after an abusive relationship.

“I have been to very, very low places, and I don’t want to be there anymore,” said Hipsley, 27.

Most insurance plans provide coverage for mental health services, but finding a counselor who takes out insurance can be a headache, and the fees for people without coverage can easily exceed $ 100 per session.

The virus also threatens to send many new patients to seek help. Almost half of Americans say pandemic worry or stress negatively affected their mental health, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“You cannot put people in situations where they are locked up in their homes for weeks and do not expect a large number of people to develop mental health problems,” said Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz, who heads the federal administration of addiction and mental health services.

In New York, the city is already seeing more people reach out to its NYC WELL hotline, which offers crisis counseling and referrals for long-term care. The city plans to increase its staff from 104 to 191 councilors.

“This is the beginning of the satisfaction of the new demand which should continue,” said Susan Herman, program director.

Many homeless people avoid shelters for fear of infection, making it more difficult for agencies to identify people in need of treatment.

Tse of the Institute for Community Living said that the vast majority of people referred to the city for care suffer from schizophrenia, which can manifest itself in many ways, including delusional thinking and the tendency to become isolated.

After the orders for social distancing came into effect, Tse and his team continued to monitor those who were already in their care. But now the short visits are mainly aimed at ensuring that people have basic needs such as soap and food, which have become even more difficult to find.

Brandon Bell, 32, who lives with schizophrenia, is waiting for a sandwich bought by Dr. Jeanie Tse. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

During her recent recording at a Brooklyn shelter, Tse noticed that Bell had lost weight, but she was encouraged that he seemed on friendly terms with people as she took him to a bodega for a sandwich.

Bell also seemed optimistic, while noting the disruption caused by the pandemic.

“It will take time to find your mind in your regular schedule and programming,” he said.