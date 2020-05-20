Oscars 2021 may be postponed due to coronavirus

We may have to wait a little longer to find out who is in the envelopes next year.

The Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences plans to postpone the Oscars 2021, according to variety.

“It is likely that they will be postponed,” said a source at the industry pub. However, the insider added that there has not yet been an official proposal to delay the broadcast and that the ceremony should still be broadcast on February 28 on ABC.

The academy recently changed its eligibility rules, temporarily, to allow streaming movies only to participate in the 93rd annual show due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has interrupted the release of many movies.

While this change provided many candidates, it would do nothing to ensure a glamorous red carpet filled with photographers and live interviews, or a packed house at the 3,400-seat Dolby Theater in Hollywood.