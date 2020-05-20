NFL owners unanimously approve additional funding for Rams

Risk is a four-letter word, and Rams owner Stan Kroenke certainly assumed a large part of it when he moved his franchise from St. Louis to Los Angeles four years ago and started building the most expensive football stadium in history.

As part of the return deal on the country’s second largest market, Kroenke agreed to give the Chargers a romantic deal as a tenant, with the understanding that he would bear the vast majority of the costs of the stadium.

In the meantime, the price of SoFi Stadium has jumped to $ 5 billion, double the original projections, and the Chargers have lost about $ 300 million from their $ 400 million in planned seat license sales, money set aside for construction costs. They highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for this shortfall. While it certainly couldn’t help, this problem lasted for years.

So it was important Tuesday when the NFL owners voted unanimously to provide Kroenke with additional $ 500 million in funding, as well as an extended period to repay it. It was a recognition of the risk he had taken in moving to L.A. and privately funding a stadium that appeared to be the center of the west coast of the league.

This request was in preparation before the current national financial crisis, so it is not a direct response to these difficult times. But the stakes are unquestionably higher now for a stadium that has already been delayed by a year, and no fan should pass through its doors this season.

Here’s the original deal from Kroenke and the NFL: The Chargers pay $ 1 a year in rent and bring with them 10 games per season, a $ 200 million loan to the league and whatever they can raise in sales of seat licenses. In return, the Chargers get a bright new home and a share of some of the stadium sponsorships and annual suites payments.

Kroenke is responsible for construction costs and locations in an identical league loan, as well as sales of Rams seat licenses. In addition to the Chargers’ match day stadium money – and the aforementioned share of sponsors and suites – Kroenke receives all other income generated from the 298 acre Inglewood site throughout the year.

It is as if the Rams were on a bike built for two, and at the foot of a huge hill, steeper than expected. Now they have to do almost all the pedaling.

What will be fascinating to watch is how these heightened obstacles of the moment affect the relationship between the Rams and the Chargers, who are not only roommates but the most exorbitant and risky product of shotguns in the history of sport.