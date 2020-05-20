MLS cancels all-star game to be held at L.A.

Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that its 2020 All-Star MLS 2020 game at the Banc of California Stadium has been canceled, the last major sporting event to be canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The all-star game between Mexico’s MLS and Liga MX all-star teams was scheduled for July 29 at the LAFC National Stadium.

Instead, the league hopes Los Angeles will be able to host the event in 2021, saying in a statement: “MLS and LIGA MX will resume discussions regarding the event, and the all-star game is expected to next year be MLS against LIGA MX in Los Angeles. “

In addition to the all-star game, MLS has also announced the cancellation of the Leagues Cup, a tournament between the best clubs in MLS and the Liga MX scheduled to take place between July and September, and the Campeones Cup, which would have In view of the defense, the champions of the two leagues meet on August 12 in Seattle. The league also expects these two events to return in 2021.

As with other major professional leagues across the country, MLS suspended its season due to the coronavirus crisis in mid-March, just two weeks after its 2020 calendar. While some European football leagues were able to resume In recent weeks, the MLS has declared that it will not resume operations until June at the earliest.

The league has authorized its training facilities, including the Galaxy and the LAFC, to reopen this month for individual training and is considering a restart plan in which the 26 clubs would be quarantined together at a Disney complex in Orlando and would play regular season games behind closed doors.

But full spectator events, such as the All-Star Game, still don’t appear to be imminent, especially in Los Angeles County, where health officials have said home orders could be extended until August.

Tickets for the 2020 All-Star Game were not yet on sale. Fans who have already purchased seats for the accompanying Star Skills Challenge will be reimbursed, according to the league release.