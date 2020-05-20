Minnesota TV presenter assaulted for `` perceived '' sexuality

A Minnesota TV reporter was assaulted by a man for considering the reporter gay, according to a report.

Matt Belanger of KSTP-TV was at a Minneapolis station on May 12 when he was struck by something launched by the 39-year-old suspect, Vennie Jerome Williams, according to NBC News, citing a criminal complaint.

“He was strong enough to cause damage to my left eye,” Bélanger later said, wearing an eye patch. said in a Facebook video attack the attack.

Williams, who police said was photographed during the assault, was arrested soon after, the report said.

He reportedly told the police that he had targeted Bélanger because “he perceived that the victim was homosexual”, according to the complaint.

Williams was charged with assault and harassment with intent to injure, police said.

Bélanger, in the Facebook video, thanked the supporters for reaching out and said he had taken time to recover.

“The impact on my eyes caused internal bleeding which must heal before I can return to work,” said Bélanger.

“I expect a full recovery, but I must also listen to the doctors right now and stay at home and calm down,” he said.