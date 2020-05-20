Michael Jordan thwarts Jerry Reinsdorf of Bulls with ‘Last Dance’

“The Last Dance” was a fun journey through time. But the docuseries dominated by Michael Jordan’s point of view left out so much detail about the Bulls dynasty of the 1990s.

At the end of the final episode – after owner Jerry Reinsdorf said it would have been too expensive to bring back the basic parts – Jordan calls it “infuriating” that the list was decimated after winning a sixth title in eight, claiming that the key players could have been brought back on one-year contracts and that he never had a conversation with Reinsdorf about the reasons for the team’s breakup.

Perhaps the past two decades have blurred the memory of the legend.

“I was not happy. What do you mean? “Reinsdorf told NBC Sports Chicago on Jordan’s remarks. “He knew better. Michael and I had private conversations at that time that I will never go into detail. But there is no doubt in my mind that Michael’s feeling at the time was that we could not build a championship team next year. “

Reinsdorf said the main reason was that Jordan could not even have played at the start of the next season.

“The thing that nobody wants to remember during [the] Locked out, Michael was messing around with a cigar cutter, and he cut his finger, “Reinsdorf told ESPN. “He couldn’t have played that year. He had to have finger surgery, so even if we could have brought everyone back, it wouldn’t make any sense.”

Jordan says he would not have suffered from the accident – a month before the start of the shortened lockout season – if he believed he would return. Fueled by an ongoing feud with general manager Jerry Krause, coach Phil Jackson determined it was time to retire.

“I asked (coach) Phil to come back. Phil said no. Michael said I won’t be playing for anyone other than Phil, “said Reinsdorf. “I met Michael on July 3 of the same year and said,” We are locked out. Who knows when we are going to play? Why don’t you wait for the lockout to end and maybe I can convince Phil to come back? And he agreed.

“When the lockout ended, I still couldn’t convince Phil to come back.”

When Jordan mentions in the last episode that almost everyone would have been ready to come back to try their luck at a fourth consecutive title, he acknowledges that bringing back the largely underpaid winger Scottie Pippen would have been a challenge, with the Hall of Famer – who has asked several times to trade outside of Chicago – finally a free agent.

“OK, let’s take this guess. Scottie asked Houston to offer him a multi-year contract,” said Reinsdorf of Pippen’s $ 67.2 million five-year offer from the Rockets. “You think he would have refused to come back for a year? I don’t think so. “

While Pippen still had several productive years, Reinsdorf, 84, points out that the rest of the aging list was on its last legs.

“Dennis Rodman had gone beyond the pale. In the end, he played 35 games after that, “said Reinsdorf. “Luc Longley was on his last legs. If we had brought this team back, it would be gassed. Michael had worn this team. “

Doubt will always exist as to the end of the dynasty. Reinsdorf, however, said there should be no debate about the greatest player in the game of all time.

“It’s history. It does fascinating things, ”said Reinsdorf. “And” The Last Dance “should obviously establish in the minds of anyone with normal vision that Michael was without a doubt the greatest of all time. In my mind whenever someone wants to talk to me compare Michael to LeBron (James), I’m going to tell them not to waste my time.

“I’m really delighted that it shows how great Michael was for people who hadn’t seen him play. I’m really tired of people trying to compare LeBron to Michael when it’s not even close. They should try to compare LeBron with Oscar Robertson or Magic Johnson. Michael was so face to face with everyone, and it really comes out in this documentary. It was a phenomenon. We may never see another like him. “