Michael Jordan failed to intimidate Robert Parish

A member of the NBA Hall of Fame did not wither under the verbal abuse of Michael Jordan.

Some fans may forget that Robert Parish, of the Boston Celtics fame, played a season with Jordan, winning a title with his “Airness” in the 1996 season, his only season with the Chicago Bulls and the last of his career. 19 year old NBA. .

But that didn’t stop him from getting the Jordan treatment, which was often discussed in different segments of the 10-part documentary “Last Dance” which ended on Sunday.

In one 2012 Interview with Jackie MacMullan of ESPN, Parish shared an anecdote about meeting Jordan while he was a member of the Bulls.

In one of his first practices with Chicago, Parish made a mistake on a play and was amused to see Jordan’s jaw a few inches from his face.

“I said, ‘I’m not as much in love with you as these other guys. I also have rings, ”recalls Parish. “At that point, he said to me,” I’m going to kick your ass. “I went a step further and said,” No, you really aren’t. “After that, he didn’t bother me.”

The Hall of Fame Center – which was part of the Big 3 with Larry Bird and Kevin McHale who led the Boston Celtics to titles in 1981, 1984 and 1986 – also said that he preferred Bird’s leadership style to Jordan’s.

“What made Larry different from Magic (Johnson) and Jordan was that he was not a leader in front like they were,” Parish told MacMullan. “He had too much respect for us. If you didn’t get a good night’s sleep, he was more likely to encourage you, or say nothing at all. “

Parish, who has averaged 14.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game over the course of his career, has only played 43 games with the Bulls this season, but still has his fourth ring.