Johnson & Johnson stops selling talcum baby powder

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pennsylvania – Johnson & Johnson is ending sales of its iconic Johnson’s baby powder in the United States and Canada, where demand has declined in the midst of thousands of lawsuits claiming to have caused cancer.

The world’s largest health care manufacturer said on Tuesday that talcum powder will still be sold outside of the United States and Canada.

“Demand for Johnson’s talcum baby powder in North America has declined due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation about product safety and a constant barrage of litigation advertising “said the company.

J&J faces around 19,400 cases alleging that its talcum powder has caused users to develop ovarian cancer, using it for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

Of the cases that have been tried, J&J has recorded 12 wins, 15 losses and seven trial cancellations. All losses have been reversed on appeal or are still on appeal.

The company insists, and the vast majority of medical research on talc indicates that talcum baby powder is safe and does not cause cancer.

“Whether or not the powder causes cancer, people are reluctant to use the product,” said Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan business school.

J&J spokeswoman Kimberly Montagnino said the company does not plan to settle any of the lawsuits and “will continue to vigorously defend” the product.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said the baby powder decision came after it proposed to discontinue approximately 100 consumer health products. He said his goal was to prioritize products in high demand during the coronavirus epidemic and allow social distancing in its manufacturing and distribution facilities.

J&J will continue to sell its less popular corn starch baby powder in North America.