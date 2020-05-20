How ocean habitats are feeling the impact of global warming

by May 20, 2020 Science
How ocean habitats are feeling the impact of global warming

Gray’s Reef, off the coast of Georgia, has been protected by the United States government for over 40 years. But while the small sanctuary has been a haven for local species, it is still affected by rising sea temperatures. Associated Press reporter Patrick Whittle went to the reef and joined the CBSN to discuss of what he found.
Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/how-ocean-habitats-are-feeling-the-impact-of-global-warming/

