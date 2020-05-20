Hot Property: KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer sells his house

KISS lead guitarist Tommy Thayer put his home in the community of Lake Sherwood in Ventura County on the market for $ 2.75 million.

The bespoke Mediterranean villa, built in 2005, has been renovated and improved after Thayer bought the place in 2008.

Designed to maximize the landscape, the multi-level house includes six patios, one of which has an outdoor fireplace. The floor-to-ceiling windows in the common areas offer views of the lake and the mountains inside.

1/8 The house sits on about a third of an acre overlooking the reservoir. (Jeff Elson) 2/8 The entrance to the courtyard. (Jeff Elson) 3/8 The formal lounge. (Jeff Elson) 4/8 The family room. (Jeff Elson) 5/8 The house has six balconies. (Jeff Elson) 6/8 The living room and the dining room. (Jeff Elson) 7/8 The kitchen has been renovated. (Jeff Elson) 8/8 The backyard. (Jeff Elson)

Reached by a closed entrance in the courtyard, the 4,497 square foot house houses a gallery, a kitchen with central island, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Exposed beamed ceilings overlook the family room, which has one of five fireplaces. The large living room opens onto the front courtyard. A loft / bonus room covers the top floor.

The house sits on about a third of an acre with lawn and formal landscaping. A garage for three cars is located at the front.

Thayer, 59, in the 1980s gained fame in the Hollywood rock scene as the leader of the glam metal band Black Blue n Blue. He joined KISS as the group’s lead guitarist in 2002, replacing Ace Frehley, and co-wrote 10 songs for the group’s 2012 album “Monster”.

Jordan Cohen of RE / MAX One holds the list.