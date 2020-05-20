Green hydrogen plant slated for southern California

An energy company with big ambitions to produce the clean fuel of the future announced on Tuesday an agreement with Lancaster officials to make hydrogen using plasma heating technology – originally developed for NASA – to break down recyclable paper of the city at temperatures up to 7000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Solena Group process has no business track record, and the company has yet to secure financing to build its $ 55 million factory in Lancaster, in northern Los Angeles County. Solena is one of many companies looking for ways to produce hydrogen cheaply without generating global warming gas in the hope that clean combustion fuel will one day replace oil and gas for transportation or heating.

But the company’s process, which uses plasma torches, caught the eye of Lancaster’s mayor, R. Rex Parris.

The city will speed up Solena’s authorization process and send the company its recyclable paper, rather than paying to throw it in a landfill. Some US cities have been sending recyclables to landfills since China stopped accepting exported waste in 2018.

If the hydrogen plant fails to materialize or fails, Parris said in an interview, there are few disadvantages for the city.

The advantage would be to launch a technology that could significantly reduce emissions. Lancaster will have a small stake in the factory.

“If we continue to produce energy as we have been, we are not going to be there in 50 years,” said Parris, referring to the impacts of climate change. “I am delighted to see how well it works and how quickly we can spread it across the country.”

Republican maverick, Parris has made climate change his signature issue. It helped make Lancaster the first city in southern California to abandon its electric utility and buy cleaner energy for residents. He also convinced Chinese automaker BYD to build an electric bus factory in Lancaster.

As a trial lawyer, he represents thousands of people suing Southern California Gas Co. on the suspected health effects of the 2015 methane eruption at the Aliso Canyon storage facility.

“Most of what we do is the first time it is done,” said Parris.

The mayor of Lancaster, R. Rex Parris, was re-elected in April 2020, obtaining a fifth term. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Solena Group CEO Robert Do has been refining its energy recovery technology for decades.

Do co-founded the company in the 1980s with Salvador Camacho, a former NASA engineer who helped the space agency develop a plasma heating technique that could generate temperatures high enough to simulate re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. . Technology was essential to test the heat shields that would protect the first Americans in space upon their return to Earth.

A NASA published in 1994 describes plasma heating as “passing a strong electric current through a rarefied gas to create a plasma – ionized gas – which produces an extremely hot flame”. Camacho started a spin-off using technology in 1971.

“This is fairly well demonstrated industrial equipment,” Do said in an interview.

The Solena group is said to use part of the gas it produces – mainly hydrogen and carbon monoxide – to power its plasma torches.

The company has already tried and failed to build a commercial facility. In 2015, for example, a joint venture between Solena and British Airways to produce kerosene at a London plant collapsed after oil prices plummeted, undercutting the economics of the project.

Do hopes that Californian policies requiring cleaner energy will create an atmosphere where his technology can flourish.

“Our technology can only meet the demands of the market,” he said.

There is a huge demand for hydrogen in industrial processes such as petroleum refining and fertilizer production.

Fuel burns cleanly, but it is usually produced from coal or natural gas, in processes that emit carbon dioxide that warms the planet. A tiny part of the world’s supply is produced by electrolysis, which involves the division of water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen atoms.

As solar and wind energy have become cheaper, experts have become more optimistic about the potential of producing hydrogen by electrolysis powered by renewable energies. In theory, this could make hydrogen an abundant and climate-friendly fuel.

In addition to cleaning industry and transportation, “green hydrogen” could replace some of the fossil natural gas that homes and businesses use for heating and cooking, a possibility presented by Southern California Gas Co. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, meanwhile, said last year that it would try to build the world’s first hydrogen-powered power plant.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Energy plans to demolish the Intermountain coal-fired power plant outside Delta, Utah, and replace the facility with a natural gas combustion facility that will eventually be powered by renewable hydrogen. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Green hydrogen is still too expensive to make up a large part of global demand. But the costs are moving in the right direction.

The consultancy firm BloombergNEF has published a report in March, noting that with favorable public policies, renewable hydrogen could meet 24% of global energy demand by 2050 and reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuels and industry by a third.

The analysis did not take into account the type of process proposed by Solena Group, known as “plasma gasification”.

Although the concept is not entirely unknown, it has not yet been proven commercially, several hydrogen experts told The Times.

Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a federal research institute, studied gasification as part of a recent report. They found that producing hydrogen by gasifying organic waste – essentially applying heat and pressure until the waste becomes a gas – could be one of the cheapest strategies to reduce concentrations carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

How would it work? The trick is to understand that organic waste – such as paper items – could otherwise decompose in landfills, where it would seep out methane, a heat-trapping gas. Diverting this waste from the landfill and converting it to hydrogen would avoid some of these emissions. And hydrogen would also displace dirtier fuel, like diesel in a heavy truck.

“There is a price for hydrogen at which it is starting to get economical,” said Sarah Baker, chemist at Lawrence Livermore and lead author of the report.

Baker and his colleagues considered only conventional heating methods, not higher temperature plasma torches.

But the Solena group has the same objective: inexpensive hydrogen with minimum carbon emissions and a global advantage.

The company hopes to sell hydrogen to hydrogen service station operators, a small growing market.

“For something like passenger vehicles, we already have an increasingly economical and low-carbon alternative in electric vehicles,” said Ben Gallagher, an expert in emerging technologies with the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie. “For heavy vehicles like trucks or road sweepers, garbage trucks or buses, this is a potential route for hydrogen, because a battery would be so heavy.”

Although some clean buses are powered by hydrogen, others are electric. In this photo, James Holtz, fleet sales director of BYD Motors Inc., highlights some of the battery packs used to power an electric bus built at the company’s facilities in Lancaster, California. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The Solena group still has a lot to prove. The company has partnered with Fluor Corp., a multinational engineering and construction company, to build its Lancaster plant, which is scheduled to be licensed early next year and to produce hydrogen by the end of. 2022.

If the company can produce hydrogen cheaply, she claims – reliably enough to attract investors and without generating harmful by-products – that would be a big problem, said Jeffrey Reed, an expert in renewable fuels at the University of California at Irvine.

“Gasification is potentially profitable enough to produce hydrogen,” he said.