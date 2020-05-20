Global carbon emissions fell 17% during coronavirus blockages

Global orders for home stays have caused a dramatic drop in carbon emissions.

Daily global carbon dioxide emissions have dropped 17%, researchers say in study published Tuesday in Nature, dropping from around 100 million tonnes to around 83 million tonnes in early April compared to a year ago.

The closure of the coronavirus pandemic has drained airports and highways.

Climatologist Corinne Le Quéré of the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England, and colleagues used daily data such as electricity demand, urban congestion, and smart home meter readings to estimate emissions. from 69 countries, according to the study summary.

The scientists then created something called a “containment index” based on the restrictiveness of policies imposed by government in different places and over time.

If the world returns to a level of pandemic pre-coronavirus activity in mid-June, emissions this year will be about 4% lower than in 2019, according to the researchers. If some restrictions persist by the end of the year, 2020 emissions could still be up to 7% lower.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1.5 million people have been infected and at least 91,570 have been killed in the United States due to COVID-19.