Few signs indicate that Swedish coronavirus strategy will save it economic hardship

Sweden bypassed a European lock in mid-March, deviation from the route taken by neighboring states in the race to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Since then, observers have investigated whether the Nordic state’s unconventional approach – which allowed businesses to continue operating and children to continue going to school – was informed or misguided.

Death rate in Sweden COVID-19 of 364 per million is difficult to interpret. It is well above certain locked states like Finland at 54 but well below other countries with a much more strict regime, like the United Kingdom at 510. health.

Meanwhile, regarding the economic effects of Sweden’s more relaxed approach to tackling the pandemic, experts seem more willing to make an early assessment: they don’t think it will help much.

Recent data has shown that the economic slowdown in Sweden in the first three months of 2020 was less extreme than elsewhere in Europe – a contraction of 0.3% compared to 3.8% in the euro area – but economists are preparing for great success.

“The economic consequences of the pandemic will be considerable,” said the Swedish central bank in a statement. recent report because it forecasts an economic contraction for Sweden of 7 to 10 percentage points for this year and unemployment of 9 to 10 percent. The unemployment rate last year was 6.8%. The current European Commission forecasts for the euro area for 2020 are for an e7.75% economic contraction.

The dismal outlook for Sweden is the result of its dependence on exports, particularly to the troubled euro area and the United Kingdom, officials said.

Exports keep around 1.5 million of Sweden’s 10 million working population, and the advantage of keeping restaurants and hair salons open cannot compensate for the huge downside of large manufacturers Scania trucks based in Södertälje and Gothenburg. Volvo cars.

“The crisis has shown us once again how dependent we are on exports,” Gothenburg mayor Axel Josefson told POLITICO. “A recovery could take longer than people think.”

Lessons learned from Sweden – both in terms of mortality and economic impact – are expected to be of particular importance in the coming weeks. As countries like France and Italy begin to ease their closings, their approaches are starting to look more like those in Sweden, and data from the Nordic state could help officials in Paris and Rome better understand what the immediate future might look like.

In late April, spokesperson for the World Health Organization, Michael Ryan, said that Sweden’s approach, to many countries, could represent “the new normal”.

The country’s light rules were designed to allow the disease to spread slowly to allow the health services to cope and strengthen immunity.

Senior epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said he thought little could be gained from some of the more drastic measures taken elsewhere. He said keeping children at home is unlikely to slow the spread of the virus and that closing the borders is largely futile.

“One of the main reasons why we do what we do in Sweden is that we think it’s very sustainable”, Tegnell said in mid-April. “We think we can continue to do it for months without really harming society.”

The Swedes were therefore free to shop, eat at restaurants, go to the movies and have their hair cut by professionals. But the reality is that many have chosen not to do so. Investigations show the Swedes have great confidence in their authorities and many have listened to Tegnell’s advice to restrict movement and stay away.

Mobile phone service provider data shows that people stayed at home to a much greater extent than normal, even on holidays, and voluntarily abstained from non-essential activities – although mobility was higher than in other countries with strict closings and walking trips are now close to returning to where they were in January.

Thus, despite the light restrictions, the domestic economy of Sweden has slowed, compounding the effect of the collapse in exports.

Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson gave a snapshot of the economic outlook at a press conference last Thursday. His slides showed that the store sales of the Swedish-based international clothing company H&M had decreased less in Sweden than elsewhere, but the difference between locked-up Sweden and Norway was limited. An overview of debit card spending also suggested minimal differences between the two.

Similarly, a study by researchers at the University of Copenhagen suggested that consumer spending in Denmark and Sweden had dropped similarly, despite the very different approaches of the two countries to foreclosure.

Andersson concluded that overall, the worst is not yet over. “There is much to suggest that the big fall will take place in the second quarter,” she said.

In Vällingby, the effect of lower consumer spending has come to light, with a number of stores already closed and others offering strong discounts.

Singh, the merchant, said sales were down about 80% from the same month last year, and neighboring stands were also suffering from a deep recession. “It is a really difficult time,” he said.

