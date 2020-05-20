California finally wins battle for coronaviruses, as deaths continue to rise

Three months after the start of California’s battle against the coronavirus, there is mounting evidence that the epidemic is ebbing even as the death toll in the state continues to exceed 3,400 .

While deaths remain a tough challenge, other measures analyzed by the Los Angeles Times show significant progress – enough that even some of the most cautious local health officials have agreed to start reopening the economy.

The number of new cases of coronavirus identified in California decreased last week compared to the previous week, passing to 12 229 cases, against 13 041 the previous week. This is a notable achievement, given the increased number of tests.

And across California, hospitalizations have dropped more than 15 percent from their six-week high, according to the Times analysis.

Governor Gavin Newsom originally linked the reopening of counties at a faster rate than the national norm to zero deaths from coronavirus over a two-week period, a benchmark some hard-hit counties like Los Angeles have little hope of achieving soon.

But with many other signs of hope, Newsom dropped the requirement this week in a move that will allow many urban counties to reopen much faster. Analysis of The Times data revealed that some counties, including Contra Costa, Monterey, Napa, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara and Yolo, meet two key requirements needed to move to the next phase of reopening, which includes restaurants and shopping centers.

Napa County said it received state approval to reopen restaurant dining rooms and retail stores for in-person shopping; wineries, hair and manicure salons remain closed, and tourism is not authorized. Sacramento County also said green light to reopen restaurants.

“What’s really fantastic is that, at the moment, our curve is not only flat, it actually decreases in terms of the number of hospitalizations,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of health for San Francisco. “So it’s very optimistic.”

Deaths remain a persistent problem, with an average of 500 Californians dying every week from coronavirus infections, as is the disproportionately growing number of blacks and Latinos. There is still deep concern about a resurgence of the disease in the fall, and officials warn that the disease could be with us for the next two years without a widely available vaccine.

But even officials who took the earliest and boldest steps to impose home support orders are now saying that the situation has stabilized enough to allow society to slowly reopen.

There are two key indicators that some managers are increasingly focusing on: hospitalizations and the percentage of people who test positive.

In Santa Clara County – the birthplace of Silicon Valley and once the national epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic – in early April, 9% of those tested had positive results for the coronavirus, at a time when there were fewer 600 tests per day in Silicon. Valley, said health worker Dr. Sara Cody last week. In recent days, only 1% to 1.5% of people have tested positive, and the county is now able to receive the results of about 1,600 tests a day.

“Hospitals have a capacity … and finally, our testing capacity has also increased,” she said.

As recently as last week, Cody warned against relaxing the home order, saying that releasing him “would result in a rapid return of cases, hospitalizations and a rapid return of deaths.”

Since then, the number of deaths in Santa Clara County has continued to drop, falling to six last week, the lowest weekly count in 10 weeks.

The nine bay counties region recorded 43 deaths last week, a slight increase from the previous week’s total of 38, but still below the weekly record of 61 deaths recorded last month.

Statewide, Newsom said this week that declining hospitalizations in the state were relaxing the requirements counties must meet to reopen more widely.

“Remember: the purpose of the stay order was to prepare and respond in the worst case,” said Newsom. In recent weeks, testing and provision of personal protective equipment has increased and “our ability to cope with the surge has been, I think, advanced.”

Two dozen predominantly rural counties in Northern California have already entered a broader opening phase that some call the Expanded Phase 2, allowing restaurants and retail stores to legally reopen for domestic service in counties like San Benito, just outside is from Monterey County.

They met strict criteria issued by the governor on May 7, whose requirements included no deaths of individuals infected with a coronavirus in the past 14 days, and no more than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the same period.

These are just two of the many standards Newsom asked counties to meet, and they were strict: an analysis of Times data at the time showed that 95% of California residents lived in counties that did not meet these standards. criteria.

The new Newsom standards released Monday drop the requirement that there will be no COVID-19 deaths in a county in the past 14 days.

Instead, hospitalization data is a key indicator. A county must have stable or declining hospitalizations.

Hospitalization is considered stable if the average daily increase in the number of patients is less than 5% in the past week. (Small counties can meet the standard if they report no more than 20 hospitalizations on the same day in the past two weeks.)

Another key rule measures the disease rate in a county. A county must either have less than 8% of people tested positive in the last week, or less than 25 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Newsom estimates that 53 of the 58 counties in California could meet these standards.

There are other standards that countries must follow to open up more widely. They understand a minimum level of testing capacity, strong disease investigation teams, a large capacity of hospital beds and plans to prevent or manage outbreaks in nursing homes.

The counties of San Luis Obispo and Ventura are among the counties that request to respect the new standard.

While Ventura County has reported six deaths in the past two weeks, breaking the previous rule, the county said on Tuesday that only 3.5% had tested positive for the virus in the past week, and that hospitalizations were down.

Newsom said counties that would likely not be eligible to enter this accelerated reopening phase include two in the San Joaquin Valley: Kings County, which is home to an outbreak in a Hanford meat packing plant, and the Tulare County, where epidemics in nursing homes have persisted. The Redwood Springs health center in Tulare County left 28 people dead and 116 patients and 61 staff members infected.

In recent days, in Los Angeles County, 9% of people tested for the virus have had positive results, which does not reach the maximum of 8%, said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for the county of Los Angeles.

The average weekly number of people in L.A. County hospitalized for confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections has decreased in recent weeks.

LA county supervisor Kathryn Barger on Tuesday expressed her goal to reopen LA county by July 4, which Ferrer said the county would target, but also remains dependent on what the data indicates in terms of progression of the epidemic.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said he believed California was taking the appropriate steps to reopen society safely.

It makes sense to allow places with few cases and a sparse population to reopen sooner than dense urban places hit hard by the pandemic, said Kim-Farley, a former senior official with the Los County County public health department. Angeles, from the United States Centers for Disease Control. and prevention and the World Health Organization.

“Obviously, we have tensions that will always exist, some wanting to go faster than others,” said Kim-Farley. “The idea here … to try to agree on what the benchmarks are along the way and then, let’s open up accordingly … these stepwise processes are a good approach.”

Kim-Farley said officials should increasingly focus public health resources on places where the coronavirus problem is most severe, such as nursing homes.

Skilled nursing facility workers represent 44% of healthcare workers and first responders in L.A. County with confirmed coronavirus infections. Kim-Farley said it would be important, for example, to find ways to pay enough to pay nursing home workers so they don’t have to work in multiple locations or to pay them enough to can live in the establishment for a certain period.

Despite all the attention paid to improving the numbers, experts still warn that things can get worse. Outbreaks in facilities such as prisons, nursing homes and homeless shelters could spread to the wider community.

The 1918 flu pandemic saw a second wave of deaths several times worse than the first.

“It is very easy to have a scenario where there are more infections, and having more infections overloads the health system,” said Ferrer.

Lin reported from San Francisco; Lee and Greene from southern California. The Times writers Maura Dolan, Taryn Luna, John Myers, Colleen Shalby and Phil Willon contributed to this report.