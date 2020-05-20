Ben Roethlisberger has a haircut and the governor of Pennsylvania is not happy

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger vowed last fall that he would not shave or have his hair cut until he was able to throw “a legitimate pass again” of the NFL “.

Eight shaky months later, that day has finally come. And the governor of Pennsylvania is not satisfied with the question.

Roethlisberger underwent a late elbow surgery in September. Subsequently, he promised his wife that his hair would grow until he could do it again.

A very hairy Roethlisberger was able to do just that on Monday, throwing the ball with teammates Ryan Switzer, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner at Quaker Valley Stadium in Leetsdale, Pennsylvania. essential trim.

The two major events of the day involving Roethlisberger were captured on video and shared by the Steelers on social media.

Here’s the problem. The sponsored Roethlisberger hair salon would be in Sewickley, Pa. And Sewickley is in Allegheny County, which is in the “yellow” phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan in response to the coronavirus crisis.

And that means that a hair salon shouldn’t have been open for business. Wolf was questioned by reporters on Tuesday that his orders were being flouted in this way.

“My concern is only a general concern,” said Wolf. “Anyone who puts themselves in danger is something I think we should try to avoid. And when you go to a hair salon and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of this virus wreaking havoc in your life increase.

“I don’t personally think a Pennsylvanian should take this chance and I certainly don’t want to take this chance myself.”