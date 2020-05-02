2 spies in Pakistan visa section caught in Delhi, to leave India in 24 hours

The two Pakistani spies working for the ISI have been told to return to Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi were detained on Sunday for carrying out espionage in the country, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The government declared these two officials persona non grata for participating in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty-four hours,” said the Foreign Ministry.

“The Pakistani Charge of Affaires received a demonstration in which a strong protest was raised regarding the activities of these officials of the Pakistan High Commission against the national security of India,” said the Foreign Ministry.

“The Pakistan Cd’A was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission engages in activities hostile to India or behaves in a manner inconsistent with its diplomatic status,” he said.

The sources said that the Delhi Police special cell detained Abeed Hussain and Tahir Khan, who work in the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission. The two worked for Pakistan Inter-Service Intelligence or ISI and used false identity documents to move around, the sources said.

