2 different asteroids visited by spacecraft may have been part of 1 larger asteroid

The two asteroids, which have the same darkness as coal and are shaped like spinning tops, have the distinction of having both been visited by spaceships in recent years.

The Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 visited and collected samples from Ryugu, and those samples are Currently on the way to Earth. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has been orbiting Bennu since December 2018 and will collect samples from the surface later this year to also return to Earth.

“We have a great opportunity for two space missions to visit two early Near Earth asteroids at almost the same time, allowing us to discover two new small worlds,” said Patrick Michel, co-author of the study and director of research at the National Center for France. for scientific research in Paris.

“What really fascinated us when we saw the first images is the striking similarity of the two objects, before more detailed observations brought up the differences. This is truly fascinating because these asteroids were chosen entirely independently from mission to mission. ”