Uber lays off 3,000 more workers as rides plunge 80%

The CEO of Uber told employees Monday that the carpool service will lay off 3,000 more employees and close 45 offices worldwide. The move comes just days after the company announced it cut 3,700 jobs in its customer services and recruitment.

With the Coronavirus pandemic claiming goodwill, Uber management “had to take strict measures to resize our business to the new reality of our business,” said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi E-mail workers.

“We started 2020 on an accelerated path to total profitability for the company,” he added. “Then the coronavirus hit us with a unique economic and public health crisis in a generation. People are rightly staying at home and our ride activity, our main generator of profits, has gone down by about 80%.”

Khosrowshahi did not specify which departments within Uber would be affected nor did he provide details on severance pay. Uber plans to reduce its physical footprint in San Francisco and Singapore.

In addition to the layoffs, Uber has also instituted a hiring freeze and reduced its marketing budget, while Khosrowshahi renounced the rest of his 2020 salary. The members of the company’s board of directors have also waived their cash provision for 2020, according to a regulation deposit published Monday.

Uber drivers are not considered employees of the company and will not be subject to layoffs. Carpool drivers have seen a drop in the number of customers, as many Americans remain indoors under state control.

The pandemic has pushed Uber deeper financially. The company has racked up three consecutive years of multi-billion dollar operating losses, according to its annual report report, including a $ 8.6 billion loss for 2019. In its last quarter, Uber lost $ 2.9 billion. Revenues amounted to $ 3.5 billion, up 14% from the same period last year, but trips fell 3% from the first quarter of 2019.

A bright spot was Uber Eats. With more Americans eating at home, the company’s food delivery segment posted profits of $ 148 million in the last quarter. However, Khosrowshahi said in the email “that even if Eats’ growth accelerates, the company fails to cover our expenses today”.

Uber would try to acquire rival Grubhub in a move that would make Uber the biggest name in food delivery.

The rival Uber Lyft posed nearly 1,000 employees, or 17% of its workforce, in April. Lyft also obtained around 300 employees and reduced the salaries of its vice-presidents and managers by 20% and 30% respectively. Analyst thinks it could take three years before the riders are comfortable renting a car.