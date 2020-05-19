TikTok exploits key Disney streaming leader as it expands in the United States

Kevin Mayer, who led the growth of the Walt Disney Co. streaming business and was the architect of successful transactions, is leaving the company to run the fast-growing mobile video application TikTok, the company announced on Monday. .

Mayer will become CEO of TikTok as well as chief operating officer of its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

Mayer’s departure comes shortly after Disney’s board of directors selected Bob Chapek, president of parks and products, to succeed Bob Iger as CEO in late February. Iger, who has been CEO for 15 years, assumed the role of Executive Chairman.

Many industry insiders have speculated that Mayer, who was considered a candidate for the top job, would leave the company after the change of management. But others doubted he would leave the entertainment giant Burbank right away, given his position as arguably the most important executive in the growing streaming video space.

Mayer, 58, has led Disney’s direct and international sales segment since its inception in 2018 and oversaw the launches of ESPN + and Disney + as well as the integration of Hulu into Disney operations. Disney +, launched in November, was particularly successful, reaching almost 55 million paying subscribers worldwide. Disney took operational control of Hulu after acquiring Fox’s stake in the streaming pioneer.

The streaming was a positive point for Disney, which was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis which closed theme parks, delayed film releases and forced productions to stop. Last week, the company raised nearly $ 11 billion in new debt to address the situation.

Prior to his rise as chief streaming officer, Mayer served as Disney’s chief strategy officer and was instrumental in many historic transactions, including the acquisition of 21st Century Fox. He was also instrumental in Disney’s acquisition of Pixar Animation, Marvel Entertainment, Lucasfilm and streaming technology company BamTech.

“Kevin has had an extraordinary impact on our business over the years,” said Chapek in a statement. “He did a superb job of overseeing and growing our portfolio of streaming services, while bringing together the creative and technological strengths necessary to launch Disney +, a huge success on a global scale.”

The appointment of Mayer could bring more legitimacy to TikTok, which gained a foothold in the United States by becoming particularly popular with adolescents and is expanding to a wider audience. The app has seen an increase in its use as people take shelter there and seek ways to have fun during the coronavirus crisis. For those confined at home, the endless stream of music-based user-generated videos has proven to be a compelling diversion.

TikTok, which recently opened a large office in Culver City, broke a record for the most app downloads in a single quarter in the first three months of 2020, according to research firm Sensor Tower in San Francisco. . Overall, TikTok recorded more than 315 million installations in the first quarter of 2020, up 58% from the previous quarter, said Sensor Tower.

TikTok’s ties to China have raised security concerns for some politicians and privacy advocates. For example, branches of the U.S. military have banned their members from having the TikTok app on government-issued phones.

Mayer will report to the founder and CEO of ByteDance, Yiming Zhang.

He did not respond to a maintenance request.

At Mayer, TikTok and ByteDance get a transaction expert with a keen eye on the future of entertainment, said analyst Rich Greenfield of LightShed Partners.

“This is a huge blow to TikTok and a huge loss to Disney,” said Greenfield.

To replace Mayer, Chapek turned to one of its main assistants in the field of parks and resorts. Disney has appointed Disneyland Resort president Rebecca Campbell, a 23-year veteran of the company, as the new president of Direct-to-Consumer and International.

Disney has also appointed Josh D’Amaro, former president of Walt Disney World Resort, to replace Chapek as president of Disney’s parks, experiences and products segment.

D’Amaro will now head a company that, in non-pandemic times, is the largest segment of Disney, with 177,000 employees worldwide. The company has not specified when Disneyland, Walt Disney World or Disneyland Paris will reopen. They have been closed since mid-March.

Shanghai Disneyland recently reopened with limited capacity and strict social distancing and sanitation measures to control the spread of COVID-19. Chapek, in an interview with CNBC, said he was “very encouraged” by the results.

D’Amaro and Campbell will report to Chapek.