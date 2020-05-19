The reconstructed Jets ‘offensive line will highlight Joe Douglas’ value trait

Third in a series analyzing the New York Jets.

No group has had a bigger facelift on the Jets this offseason than the offensive line. General manager Joe Douglas has made repairing the line a priority, which was a major problem in 2019. The Jets will likely have four new starters this season.

Key players: Mekhi Becton (21, signed until 2023), Connor McGovern (27, signed until 2022), Brian Winters (28, signed until 2020), George Fant (27, signed until 2022), Alex Lewis (28, signed until 2022)), Greg Van Roten (30, signed until 2022), Jonotthan Harrison (28, signed until 2020), Chuma Edoga (23, signed until 2022), Josh Andrews (28, signed until 2020), Conor McDermott (27, signed via 2020), Cameron Clark (22 years old, signed until 2023)

Jets fans are going to need a program to find out who’s up for grabs this year. Douglas attacked the position with several signatures and draft picks. Will it work? Well, none of the new additions are safe. Mekhi Becton is the most intriguing. The 6-foot-7, 364-pound rookie is expected to start in the left tackle, where the Jets hope to protect Sam Darnold for the next decade. Becton has rare physical traits, but adjusting to the NFL can be difficult for any rookie.

Douglas’ approach to free agency was to add multiple players on reasonable contracts rather than signing bigger names for massive deals.

Among the free agents, the Connor McGovern center is expected to have the greatest impact for the team. McGovern is from the Broncos and the Jets were surprised that Denver let him go and made him a free agency priority.

George Fant is from the Seahawks, where he was primarily a tight attacking / late lineman last year. Fant can play tackle left or right. If Becton proves to the Jets that he is ready to play on the left side, Fant will be the right tackle. The Jets adore the athleticism of former college basketball player and believe it is perfectly suited to Adam Gase’s offense.

To the left of the guard, the Jets re-signed Alex Lewis after making 12 starts for the team last year. Lewis brought resistance to the line and was one of the few bright spots.

On the right, the competition will pit Greg Van Roten, from the Panthers, and Brian Winters, the team’s oldest player. It’s a surprise that Winters remains on the list. He is expected to earn $ 7 million this season and was considered a likely victim of the salary cap. Instead, Douglas kept it and he will have a chance to compete for a starting spot in training camp. If they fail to obtain one, the Jets may advance before the start of the season.

Last year, the Jets went through 11 different offensive line combinations, so they know the importance of depth. Jonotthan Harrison slips into the role of lifesaver after starting the second half of last season. Chuma Edoga started eight games as a freshman, playing both tackles. He struggled at times, but the Jets believe in his athleticism. He should be the swing striker this season. The Jets took Cameron Clark in the fourth round of the draft out of Charlotte. Clark played left tackle in college, but can be asked to be on guard in the NFL.

Versatility is a trait appreciated by Douglas and line players will have to play several positions.

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack is a key figure in the Jets season. The biggest obstacle that this unusual offseason presents for the team is to build chemistry on the line with all these new parts. Pollack will have to find a way to get this group to click quickly into training camp.