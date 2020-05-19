The future of the Masahiro Tanaka Yankees is murky after giving them everything

Part 22 of a series analyzing the New York Yankees

After signing the richest contract for a pitcher in MLB history, Gerrit Cole wanted to choose the brain of a teammate especially when he arrived in Tampa for spring training: Masahiro Tanaka.

Cole said he had always admired how Tanaka handled the pressure of coming to New York with giant expectations.

“How can you not?” Cole said this spring. “He was the quintessential professional here in New York throughout his stay. He faced many challenges from Japan in the middle of his career in a completely different world. There is probably a certain prospect to gain from it. “

The two were only able to share this perspective for about four weeks before spring training was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, but before Cole, there was Tanaka.

In March, Tanaka began the final season of the huge affair that brought him to the Yankees in 2014. He is eligible for free agency after this year, which means that his stay in the Bronx may soon end.

When he arrived just over six years after the end of a feverish bidding war, the Yankees won the right-hander with a $ 155 million contract – plus a $ 20 million publication fee. dollars – nobody was sure about the quality of Tanaka.

A few days before the introduction of Tanaka at Yankee Stadium, general manager Brian Cashman told ESPN Radio that he expected 25-year-old Tanaka to be a No. 3 starter.

At the press conference, Cashman added, “We could have more than three. It may be two. It may even be one at some point. “

Tanaka, now 31, has refused to step down from the last three years of the contract in 2017 and has given the Yankees a lot during his contract.

But at Cashman’s point, all these years later, has it been a three, a two or maybe even one?

Probably all of them.

At the end of June, in his first season with the Yankees, Tanaka was even more dominant than he had hoped, with an 11-3 record with a 2.10 ERA over 16 starts and a devastating splitter .

But the following month, a slight tear was discovered in the Tanaka UCL. He avoided Tommy John surgery and since then has continued to be as durable as any Yankee starter.

Given his production and the fluidity of Tanaka in New York, a new contract to keep him in the Bronx after this season certainly seemed possible.

He sometimes struggled in 2019, impacted in particular by the lower seams on the ball that boosted rates at home, but Tanaka could still be dominant and he looked good this spring as the pitchers said the balls used felt more like in the past than a year ago.

This was before COVID-19 forced the sport to stop.

Launchers who go into free agency, like Tanaka, could be more affected by the work stoppage – especially since it is not coming out of its best season.

Submit questions about your favorite New York teams to receive an answer in a future letter

“It was difficult to read last season,” said an AL scout. “He has a good track record even with that, so it’s not like he has to prove himself like other guys do in similar positions, but it would be interesting to know to what extent what happened to him is due to the ball. “

The scout also noted that Tanaka relied much more on his cursor during the latter part of the season and that it had become more effective ground for him than even the dispatcher.

And as usual, regardless of Tanaka’s problems during the regular season, he is generally excellent during the playoffs. In eight career playoff games, Tanaka is 5-3 with a 1.76 ERA in 46 innings.

The Yankees were looking forward to deploying the 1-2 punch from Cole and Tanaka in October. Now it is not known if this will happen.