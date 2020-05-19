Steve Kerr remembers dad’s murder in emotional “Last Dance” moment

Behind the 14 combined rings between Michael Jordan and Steve Kerr is an unspoken link with nothing to do with basketball.

Kerr’s knockout against Jazz in game six in the 1997 NBA Finals cemented him as a key part of the Bulls dynasty with Jordan, but the two also had a devastating tragedy.

Nine years before Jordan’s father, James, was murdered in North Carolina, Kerr’s father, Malcolm, was murdered in Beirut.

“We never discussed this,” said Kerr in episode nine of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” on Sunday. “I think it was probably too painful for all of us.”

Kerr was a freshman in Arizona in 1984 when his father, then president of the American University of Beirut in the midst of the Lebanese Civil War, was shot and killed by two gunmen outside his office.

“So I got a phone call in the middle of the night from a family friend,” said Kerr. “My phone rang at my door at 3 am so I knew something was going on and he just said” Steve, I have terrible news. “So yes.”

Kerr, now the frank Warriors coach, turned to basketball to deal with this horrific event. He was recruited slightly out of high school but became an All-American in Arizona before pursuing a successful career as an NBA player and coach.

“Basketball was the only thing I could do to remember what had happened,” said Kerr. “So I went to train the next day. I didn’t know what else to do. “