Steve Kerr remembers dad’s murder in emotional “Last Dance” moment

by May 19, 2020 Top News
Steve Kerr remembers dad's murder in emotional "Last Dance" moment

Behind the 14 combined rings between Michael Jordan and Steve Kerr is an unspoken link with nothing to do with basketball.

Kerr’s knockout against Jazz in game six in the 1997 NBA Finals cemented him as a key part of the Bulls dynasty with Jordan, but the two also had a devastating tragedy.

Nine years before Jordan’s father, James, was murdered in North Carolina, Kerr’s father, Malcolm, was murdered in Beirut.

“We never discussed this,” said Kerr in episode nine of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” on Sunday. “I think it was probably too painful for all of us.”

Kerr was a freshman in Arizona in 1984 when his father, then president of the American University of Beirut in the midst of the Lebanese Civil War, was shot and killed by two gunmen outside his office.

“So I got a phone call in the middle of the night from a family friend,” said Kerr. “My phone rang at my door at 3 am so I knew something was going on and he just said” Steve, I have terrible news. “So yes.”

Kerr, now the frank Warriors coach, turned to basketball to deal with this horrific event. He was recruited slightly out of high school but became an All-American in Arizona before pursuing a successful career as an NBA player and coach.

“Basketball was the only thing I could do to remember what had happened,” said Kerr. “So I went to train the next day. I didn’t know what else to do. “

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/05/18/steve-kerr-recalls-dads-murder-in-emotional-last-dance-moment/

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Criminal investigation launched into the explosion of a hash oil warehouse

Criminal investigation launched into the explosion of a hash oil warehouse

May 19, 2020
Coronavirus may soon be detected by sneezing on the phone

Coronavirus may soon be detected by sneezing on the phone

May 18, 2020
Aidan Elbettar of Newport Harbor looking forward to success at UCLA

Aidan Elbettar of Newport Harbor looking forward to success at UCLA

May 18, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *