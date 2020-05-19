RJ Barrett sees the lessons of the Knicks in ‘The Last Dance’, Michael Jordan

RJ, meet MJ.

During the NBA’s shutdown against the coronavirus pandemic, RJ Barrett, the Knicks rookie, has taken an intensive course with Michael Jordan for the past five weeks, watching each episode of “The Last Dance”. “

Barrett said he was “soaking wet” and his mind may have changed as to who the G.O.A.T.

In an appearance recorded on ESPN’s “SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt” Monday night, Barrett admitted how much he enjoyed watching Jordan’s career unfold. Barrett, who turns 20 on June 14, was born two years after Jordan’s sixth and last NBA title in 1998.

“I grew up after all of this,” Barrett told Van Pelt. “It’s cool to be able to listen to Mike speak and hear how he thinks. Because for me it was kind of that machine. So to see how he got into a franchise and completely changed the culture, or his leadership skills, his work ethic – I soak up everything. “

Like Jordan, Barrett was the third pick in the draft, a CCA goalkeeper. However, Barrett hails from Jordan’s best rival at UNC, Duke.

“I guess I didn’t really understand Jordan as completely. I think I have a better image now, ” said Barrett. “Especially at that time – he had to face” The Bad Boys “. They had “Jordan Rules”. He had to completely change his body. I don’t take anything away from Kobe [Bryant] and LeBron [James], but he was sort of the first to do it. He changed it to where a 2-guard is really a wing [and] what kind of helps you win championships. He also changed the NBA in some way. “

The Toronto-area product better understands why his father, Rowan Barrett, who has played in St. John’s and abroad, always wanted him to watch Jordan’s highlights.

“Jordan has always been my father’s favorite player,” said Barrett. “So father, growing up every day, he would be like,” RJ, looks at Michael Jordan. Look what it does. “

Rookie season was hectic as Barrett underwent a change of coach and team president with the Knicks. After some ineffective stretches, the 6 foot 7 inch swingman came strong, showed glimpses of star potential and averaged 14.3 points and 5 rebounds when the season was suspended on March 11.

“The way he’s approached everything from day one is like – he doesn’t lose,” said Barrett. “He wouldn’t accept losing. And that’s how I am; I like to think like that – keep working on it and keep building one day, try to get a championship and do all of these nice things. “

Barrett, who is close to former Duke teammate Zion Williamson, said he had spoken to his colleagues and that they were stuck in the documentary series that ended on Sunday.

“I have spoken to a few people about it,” said Barrett. “It’s really great to watch, especially for us. I know that for basketball players and NBA players, Jordan is the best player ever. So we’re all trying to get there, to go beyond it. So just to see how he did it, try to implement some of the things he did with what we do. “

When asked definitively if he would vote for Jordan as a G.O.A.T., Barrett said: “I’ve always been a fan of LeBron. LeBron has always been my favorite player growing up. But just in terms of – I don’t really know the comparisons – but from what I see, it’s hard to say otherwise. “

Barrett was locked up in Orlando in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and did what he could to stay in shape and work on his game.

“I actually have some of my closest friends with me and we work every day,” said Barrett. “I’m just trying to stay active … if we are to be crawled down the aisle, yes, we are to stay active.”