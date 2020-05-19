Rams, Chargers not part of NFL teams that can open facilities

The NFL allows teams to open their facilities on a limited basis Tuesday, but the Rams and Chargers will remain closed, team officials said on Monday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to NFL teams last week outlining the steps required to reopen the facility. They included compliance with national and local guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic, compliance with “any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction” and the implementation of NFL protocols. The memo stipulated that coaches and players – other than players participating in rehabilitation – could not be among the employees authorized to return to the site.

The NFL was scheduled to host a virtual meeting with the team’s infection control officers on Monday evening.

The NFL team facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus epidemic. Since April, almost all teams have been running virtual off-season programs of four days a week, which should run until June 26.

Unlike most NFL teams, the Rams’ business and football operations offices have been in different locations since the team’s return to Southern California from St. Louis in 2016. The Rams plan to build a permanent headquarters that will house business and football staff together at an as yet unidentified site.

Rams staff work in an Agoura Hills office building in Los Angeles County, which has yet to relax restrictions that would allow Rams to reopen. The football facility is located on the campus of Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks in Ventura County, which eased the restrictions.

But almost all of the employees who work on the soccer field are coaches and players, so the Rams won’t reopen.

“We are committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment for our players, coaches and staff,” the team said in a statement. “We will continue to comply with state and local government health guidelines and stay in step with NFL protocols to ensure that our facilities comply with all regulations. Once we have met all of these requirements, we will begin to consider the appropriate schedule for returning to work. “

The Chargers’ business and football center has been located in Costa Mesa since 2017, although the team has not designated it as the permanent site. The Chargers are moving ticketing and premium seating operations to Los Angeles, a team spokesperson said.

When the Chargers are able to reopen their facilities, it will ease the transition as the health and safety of personnel takes precedence over any other factor, the spokesperson said.

NFL owners on Tuesday to vote on whether to allow Rams to borrow $ 500 million more than previously approved for $ 5 billion stadium construction SoFi, and on the advisability of granting the owner Stan Kroenke additional time to repay the loan.