Plaschke: Magic vs. Wine, L.A.’s biggest sports icon

Magic against Wine.

It is a duel of such familiarity, only first names are required.

He is the creator of Showtime against the bard of Chavez Ravine; the most impactful Laker against the most durable Dodger; smile against voice.

You might have guessed that the month long Los Angeles Times tournament to determine “the biggest icon in Los Angeles sport history” would ultimately come down to that, right? After more than 275,000 votes spanning six rounds that cut 128 participants to two, the finale is what anyone Angeleno would have thought it would be.

It’s Magic Johnson against Vin Scully in a captivating contest that covers the two biggest sports franchises in Los Angeles, covers most of its biggest sporting eras and focuses on what are clearly its two biggest legends.

Final online voting begins today at latimes.com/sports (or you can click here to vote) and lasts all week, the final results will be announced on the morning of May 26 by Houston Mitchell, the Times’ associate sports editor, who led the tournament.

The final corresponds to men who correspond perfectly to the definition of the name of the tournament. Both revered. Both idolized. Los Angeles very well.

And they both dominated most of the competition on their way to the final. The four brackets had many stars, but few were close to the power of the most glamorous Laker and the most reliable Dodger.

Johnson overtook Paul Westphal, Cheryl Miller, Chick Hearn and even Kobe Bryant in the first four rounds, winning at least 63% of the votes in each game. He then overtook John Wooden in the fifth round with 53% before dominating Jackie Robinson with 68% of the votes in the semi-final.

Magic johnson (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

It was surprising that Bryant and Robinson did not go further in the competition. The two men could have won the tournament with a few raised eyebrows, but it turns out that neither had the overwhelming local magic of Magic.

The fact that Bryant only received 37% against Johnson is probably a testament to the polarizing nature of Bryant’s personality. Even though each won five titles, and even though Johnson called Bryant the greatest Laker, Bryant reigned with a swagger while Johnson reigned with a hug. Voters may not have voted for the biggest icon as much as for the most kissable.

As for Robinson, it is crazy to think that arguably the most influential icon in the history of sport could not even win this title in his own hometown. But the fact is, most people don’t really associate Robinson with Los Angeles. Although he grew up in Pasadena and played at Pasadena College and UCLA, he broke the color barrier of baseball and spent his entire career in Brooklyn before retiring in Connecticut. That’s why probably why he only collected 32% of the semi-final vote against Johnson, who grew up in Lansing, Michigan, but spent the rest of his life in Hollywood.

Scully was more dominant than Johnson in his race to the final, garnering more than 90% of the vote in five of the six rounds, wiping out fellow Dodgers Orel Hershiser, Tommy Lasorda and Sandy Koufax. He garnered 93% of the semi-final vote against Fearsome Foursome, who advanced by a percentage point ahead of Marcus Allen earlier in the tournament, before also beating Pete Carroll.

The fact that Carroll did not reach the final probably corresponds to the reason why Wooden also failed. It is only in Los Angeles, it seems, that one of the best coaches in college football history and the absolute best coach in college basketball history could not win the most great survey of icons. When you ask anyone in town to vote on someone strictly associated with the USC or UCLA, half the town immediately turns their back on them.

So now it’s Magic vs. Wine, and who do you have?

If it comes down to Lakers fans versus Dodgers fans, Magic will win because the Lakers own this city. However, if these fans put aside their partisanship and focus on the sporting tradition of this city, Vin will win, because he announced the Dodgers’ games before the birth of Magic.

So are you going with the great basketball player and civic leader, or with the great baseball broadcaster and the civic institution? Do you choose the guy who looks like Los Angeles, or the guy who looks like Los Angeles?

Scully wine (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

Scully is clearly the sentimental choice. He has broadcast Dodgers games for 67 years, the longest term of any announcer for any sports team in history. Throughout his career, he has been a very public model of honesty and integrity in the city.

He linked the large Dodger Stadium fan base with his warmth, wit and inclusiveness. As baseball became more populated by African American and Latino players, he was a verbal champion of the two.

He didn’t just tell the culture of the Dodgers, he became that culture. His opening phrase, “It’s Time for Dodger Baseball,” is recited on the field before each Dodgers home game. Generations of fans considered him a member of the family and he loved them in return. After his last home broadcast in 2016, he serenaded the crowd at Dodger Stadium with “Wind Beneath My Wings”.

Vin Scully would be a perfect selection for “the greatest icon in the history of Los Angeles sport”.

But, depending on the magnitude of the impact and the diversity of influence, my vote would go to Magic Johnson.

Consider the unreal truth that Magic NBA’s five NBA titles as the leader of Los Angeles’ most beloved sports era may not be his greatest achievement.

After his premature retirement in 1991, after announcing that he was HIV positive – a diagnosis he publicly acknowledged even in these times of intolerance – he became a tireless advocate for the fight against AIDS. He also became a fearless downtown entrepreneur with many businesses operating in underserved communities.

His reputation took a hit in recent years when he tried to lead the Lakers in 2017, and it was further damaged when he suddenly resigned two years later. But by that time, its widespread positive influence on the social, economic and sporting landscapes of this city had already been cemented.

The two men deserve to be recognized as the greatest sports icon in L.A., but you can only choose one. You have heard an opinion, now is the time to express yours.

Magic against Wine, who do you have?

Scully vs. Magic

How Vin Scully and Magic Johnson made it to the final:

Sentier de Scully (second regional baseball seed):

Defeated No. 31 John Roseboro, 98% -2%

Defeated Nolan Ryan # 18, 93% -7%

Defeated No.7 Orel Hershiser, 95% -5%

Defeated number 3 Tommy Lasorda, 92% -8%

Defeated Sandy Koufax # 1, 75% -25%

Defeated # 5 (in regional football) Fearsome Foursome, 93% -7%

Magic’s trail (seeded in regional basketball):

Defeat # 32 Paul Westphal, 98% -2%

Cheryl Miller defeat # 16, 97% -3%

Defeated Chick Hearn # 9, 75% -25%

Defeated No. 3 Kobe Bryant, 63% -37%

Defeated # 2 John Wooden, 53% -47%

Defeated # 1 (in the regional wildcard) Jackie Robinson, 68% -32%