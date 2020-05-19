‘Penance’ is UK television’s response to lifelong soapy movies

The psychological melodrama “Penance” is, in turn, scary, silly, predictable and overworked – and would fit perfectly into Lifetime’s range of “women in danger”.

The three-part series, which aired on Sundance Now on Thursday, was first aired in March on the English network Channel 5. So it is one step ahead of its American counterpart, as the British also seem to be doing a little better even turgid dramas.

Created by Kate O’Riordan, on whose book it is based in 2016, “Penance“Spinning around the Douglas family – separated parents Rosalie (Julie Graham) and Luke (Neil Morrissey) and teenage daughter Maddie (Tallulah Greive). The series opens at Christmas with the death of Rosalie and Luke’s eldest son Rob, who drowned in Thailand while hanging out on the beach with friends – strange since he was a non-swimmer champion known to take risks.

Rob’s death, of course, plunges the whole family into a spiral of depression, and when Rosalie and Maddie go for bereavement therapy group counseling, they meet Jed (Nico Miraleggro), who is Maddie’s age. He became an orphan in his youth after his parents were killed in a car accident and was raised by his “Nan”, whose death shook him. As fast as you can say “I know where this goes, “Jed and Maddie hit him and” Penance “quickly goes into overdrive. At the end of episode 1, Jed is shirtless and wet (of course he is) and steps on Rosalie , who thinks her wild emotional swings are an integral part of mourning the loss of Rob. Jed has lost a “Nan” / mother figure and she has lost her son. Cue subtle Freudian symbolism.

The series heightens the melodrama in episode 2 when other scary parts of Jed’s past are revealed. But no spoilers here, and I guess you can guess the bat rail that this narrative train is headed on.

Graham, in particular, offers a strong and nuanced performance as Rosalie, who never denies her feelings towards Jed while being aware of her weaknesses during her time of grief. Greive does a good job of portraying a romantic teenage girl who is head over heels in love with her first serious boyfriend – and often, as often happens, at odds with her mother – while Miraleggro hits the mark as psycho-pending: charming , clever at playing mind games and bending others to his will.

While “Penance” often turns into overheated territory, O’Riordan knows his audience and sticks to the proven thriller formula – adding nice touches along the way.

Lifetime, the leader in prime time soapy melodrama, could learn a thing or two from its British cousins.