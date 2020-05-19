Over 4 million homeowners avoid mortgage payments in coronavirus

Fewer Americans are calling their mortgage advisers to request mortgage payment relief, but the housing industry is not out of the woods yet.

More than 4.1 million homeowners are currently in forbearance plans, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

While mortgage managers still face stress from record demand for relief payments, signs suggest that homeowners’ prospects have improved as parts of the country have started to emerge from orders at home with coronavirus.

Overall, 8.16% of all mortgages were outstanding since May 10, which means borrowers can skip or make reduced payments, the business group said. This was up from 7.91% on May 3, the smallest increase since March. Forbearance requests went from 0.52% of the total volume of mortgage loans to 0.32%.

“There has been a pronounced flattening of outstanding loans – despite April’s uniformly negative economic data, remarkably high unemployment, and this is no longer the payment due date in May,” said Mike Fratantoni , chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association, in the report. .

The potential exception to this trend is the market segment of loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, including loans from the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Veterans Affairs (VA). Over 11% of Ginnie Mae’s loans are on hold due to the coronavirus epidemic. These loans tend to go to borrowers who are first-time homeowners with lower credit – people who may be more exposed to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

While the pace of homeowners asking for forbearance has slowed, the end of the mortgage industry’s problems is not necessarily in sight. A recent report from UK-based economic forecasting company Oxford Economics estimates that 15% of homeowners will fall behind on their monthly mortgage payments.

Prospects for homeowners will likely depend on their ability to bounce back, especially for those who have lost their jobs. The good news for mortgage lenders is that the job losses caused by the coronavirus have largely been concentrated in the service sector, according to a report by First American Financial FAF, + 6.59%, a title insurance company. Because these jobs are less skilled and less well paid, it is less likely that the new unemployed will already own a house.