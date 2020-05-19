NHL considers several “hub” cities as sites to end the season

The NHL continues to consider options for ending this season, with the selection of several “hub” cities appearing to offer the most likely route to get there.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Monday that the league was considering “probably eight or nine different locations” that could accommodate “a dozen teams in the same location”. according to nhl.com, who quoted her in a digital interview with Leaders Week, a sports trade conference.

The concept of a “hub” would place teams in an NHL city to play, practice and isolate. Bettman mentioned two or four centers as a possibility, although the number may increase, and said the NHL facilities would be necessary to properly and safely host several games a day. It is likely that the matches would be played without the presence of fans, at least at the start, and local security mandates would be respected by all parties involved.

The chances of ending the regular season have become increasingly distant with the prolonged cessation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bettman has said he is willing to have the 2019-2020 season run during the summer in order to finish the season and award the Stanley Cup. A 24-team playoff is an option, perhaps with the best of seven shortened to the best of five for the first rounds.

“I don’t think anyone has a fixed schedule, especially in North America right now,” said Bettman. “We have worked very hard since we took the break on March 12 to make sure that whatever the timing, whatever the timing, whatever physical capacity we have in terms of locations to play, that we are able to execute one or all of these options. There is still a lot of uncertainty. “

According to nhl.com, Bettman acknowledged that the league should resolve border and quarantine requirements that vary from state to state and from country to country. He also said that the league would need to be able to administer coronavirus tests, adding, “We certainly cannot jump the line in the face of medical needs …

“I believe that all the major sports in North America go through this same exercise and although the medical and health issues are probably to some extent the same for all of us, the logistics of what we do and how we do it can be a little different depending on the sport. “