NFL owners to discuss Rooney rule to increase minority hires

The NFL intends to make changes to the Rooney rule to further encourage diversity in hiring, with a proposal using tentative positioning as an incentive for teams.

The owners of the league, which will meet on Tuesday by conference call, are expected to vote on several proposals, confirmed a person familiar with the situation.

According to the Associated Press, the NFL will change the rule by requiring teams to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach openings, and at least one minority candidate must be interviewed for a coordinator position.

Two related proposals are under consideration. One would allow assistant coaches to be interviewed at any time for coordinator positions with other clubs. The other, reported for the first time by NFL Network, would use provisional positioning to encourage the hiring of more minority candidates.

There were five head coach jobs available after last season and none were held by African Americans. Hires included Joe Judge of the New York Giants, Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys, Matt Ruhle of the Carolina Panthers, Ron Rivera of the Washington Redskins and Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns. Rivera is Latino, but is not an addition to the minority total since he coached last season with the Carolina Panthers.

Only three of the 32 NFL teams have African American head coaches.