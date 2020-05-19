SYDNEY – New Zealand will launch a contact tracking app on Wednesday that will allow people to track movement as the country eases one of the world’s toughest closures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s just a case in the future, if you notice COVID-19, you have an easy reference to tell you where you’ve been for a certain period of time,” Ardern said at a media conference in Wellington.

“It’s for you, it’s on your device and it’s your data and your data.”

New Zealand eased sidewalks slightly in late April and moved to alert level 2 last week, allowing cafes, shops, restaurants and other public spaces, including playgrounds, to reopen under strict social distance rules.

Schools across the country also reopened on Monday after nearly two months of nationwide lockout.

After finding the restrictions, people have come to popular load points, and on Saturday the prime minister and his associates turned away from the capital’s Wellington cafe because it was too crowded in terms of physical distance.

Twenty-one people have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak was first diagnosed on 28 February in the Pacific State, but like neighboring Australia, it has largely avoided major casualties.

The country, home to more than 5 million people, did not report any new cases on Monday. The number of new daily cases has fallen steadily in recent weeks, peaking in early April.

New Zealand registered only 19 new cases of coronavirus out of nearly 1,500 this month, and no cases were reported on seven separate days.

An interactive graphical consequence of the global spread of the coronavirus: open here in an external browser.