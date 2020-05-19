Moderna: Leader of White House Coronavirus Vaccine Divests

Former pharmaceutical chief to lead White House coronavirus vaccination effort separates from vaccine developer Moderna Inc., biotechnology company announced on Monday after early-stage test results explode his stock.

Moncef Slaoui resigned from the board of directors of Moderna when the Trump administration recruited him last week to be the main advisor of his operation Warp Speed, an effort to develop and distribute a vaccine to fight the COVID pandemic- 19. But he still had stock options for about 156,000 Moderna shares; based on Friday’s closing price, they were worth around $ 10 million.

Moderna is among the companies developing a potential vaccine against the virus, and in April the federal government agreed to provide up to $ 483 million to speed up this process.

While Slaoui’s new role in the White House involves weighing on the efforts of businesses that should be supported by the federal government, concerns about conflicts of interest have arisen. Patient advocacy groups and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Called in Slaoui last week to unravel its finances from the company’s fortunes.

Moderna then announced the promising results of an early stage trial of its vaccine. Its shares climbed 20% on Monday.

Moderna told the Los Angeles Times at noon that Slaoui is “divesting all of its stake” in the business so there is no conflict of interest. He did not respond to a follow-up question regarding the timing of the divestment.

Slaoui did not respond to a request for comment sent via LinkedIn.

According to Washington Post, the United States Department of Health and Human Services said that the divestment of Slaoui would take effect on Tuesday morning and that it would give cancer research the value that its options had acquired before the announcement of its role at Home White.

Slaoui has been a member of the board of directors of Moderna since 2017. Previously, he headed the vaccines division of GlaxoSmithKline.