Magnolia Bakery to fight coronavirus with futuristic “clean portal”

Who would have thought that a cupcake could be so topped?

Bakery enthusiasts who want to satisfy their sweet teeth in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic can expect to receive some rays at Magnolia Bakery, which installs futuristic-looking portals and purple ceiling lights that immerse protectors and workers in potentially disease-destroying far-reaching ultrasounds.

“Magnolia is experiential,” bakery CEO Bobbie Lloyd told The Post on Monday. “[Customers] want to come in, they want to look, they want to choose. … We wanted to make sure staff have confidence that they are safe and customers have confidence that they are safe. “

Customers at Magnolia’s upper West West Side store on Columbus Avenue will soon have to move from the “Clean Portal” – reminiscent of the elegance of a courthouse’s magnetic meter – and slowly turn 360 degrees to get disinfected for 20 seconds with the remote control.

The store and another location in the West Village will also replace recessed lighting with special luminaires that also radiate far away from UVC.

UV light has long been known to be effective in killing bacteria and viruses – but these rays are harmful to humans, says Dr. David Brenner, a professor of radiation biophysics and director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University.

But far from UVC light is safe for humans because of its “very limited range,” Brenner said.

“It just doesn’t go very far,” he explained. “There is a layer of dead cells on the surface of the skin. It cannot penetrate such a level of dead cells. “

Fred Maxik, Scientific Director at Healthe sells ultra-UVC lights and according to the portals, the radiation from the products is about 220 nanometers long ultraviolet, which he said was “safe for the skin, safe for the eyes, safe for humans”.

He pointed to a study that has shown that remote UV temperatures are safe for humans but effective in killing airborne coronaviruses, including one that causes COVID-19 and ordinary cold.

Brenner and his team are currently studying the effects of the radiation on hairless mice and have not yet found evidence of harm.

“Eight months and absolutely nothing,” he said.

Columbus Avenue’s location and Magnolia’s 5,000-square-foot e-commerce manufacturing facility in Harlem also include portals, ensuring more than a dozen employees clean their trips back and forth.

Lloyd said the coronavirus pandemic has reduced Magnolia’s store business in New York by about 25 percent, but the beloved bakery’s e-commerce business is booming as customers deliver their famous banana puddings around the country as gifts.

“It’s quadrupled the sales of cakes, which tells me that people still want to keep the celebrations of their lives,” he said.

Lloyd expects the other four Magnolia locations to be equipped with state-of-the-art cleaning products as soon as they reopen.

“People want to know they can come in the door and have their kids with them, and they don’t have to worry about who’s in front of me and who’s waiting for me,” he said.

Although Brenner said remote UVC light is “more than 99.9 percent” effective for inactivation, he warned of any warning of the coronavirus to the wind.

“This is an add-on to everything else we do,” he said, stressing that handwashing and social alienation should still be practiced. “If we start rejecting everything we’ve learned in the last couple of months, we’re asking for trouble.”