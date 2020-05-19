Kim Kardashian’s Skims masks are already sold out

Even Kim Kardashian West knows that face masks are the essential fashion accessory for the foreseeable future.

On Saturday, the reality TV star and the beauty tycoon announced a new line of face masks from his shapewear brand Skims. The one size fits all non-medical seamless masks, launched in five different skin tones, sold out within hours.

“Unfortunately, our [Skims] the masks are sold out today, but we are working with our local partner in Los Angeles to produce as quickly as possible. ” Kardashian West Tweeted Saturday, adding that a new batch “will be available next week”.

For residents of Los Angeles County, face masks and covers are mandatory “whenever you go out and there are people around, whether it’s at the trail head, in a parking lot, or on a sidewalk, “said Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County director of public health.

The city’s rules of the L.A. are more stringent, requiring people to cover their faces every time they leave the house (although small children and the disabled are exempt from the prescription).

Skims masks, priced at $ 8 a piece or four for $ 25, were available in shades called “sand,” “clay,” “Sienna,” “cocoa,” and “onyx.” The brand joins many other clothing brands that have turned to the production of masks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Skims also announced that it would donate 10,000 masks to organizations such as Baby2Baby, the Good + Foundation, LA Food Bank and the National Domestic Workers Alliance. This is in addition to previously announced Donation of $ 1 million to help families affected by COVID-19. Kardashian West also had recently joined All In Challenge fundraising to help feed those who need it.

The Kardashian West sportswear line sparked controversy when it was first launched last year because of its original name, Kimono. It was then relaunched under the name of Skims.