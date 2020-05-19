Jerry Koosman is just a Mets pitcher with this unusual distinction

ON 1 AND ONLY… The Mets pitcher will have both won and lost 20 games in one season: Jerry Koosman

The weather: 1976 and 1977.

The background: Koosman got his start in 1967 and didn’t take long to reach great heights. In his first full season, the left-hander won 19 games, then in 1969 he started a full game in Game 5 to win the World Series for the Miracle Mets. They posted a winning record in 1976 for the seventh time in eight years, but 1977 marked the first of seven consecutive losing seasons.

The skinny: After posting a record 21 career wins with an ERA of 2.69 in 1976, Koosman fell to 20 career losses the following season. It wasn’t that he bombed in 1977 because his ERA was only 3.49 and he led the NL with 7.6 strikeouts in nine innings. A lack of support for the runs was largely to blame, as each time he allowed more than three runs, he was charged with a loss. Koosman was 8-11 at the end of July before losing his last nine decisions.

The others who came closest: Six pitchers have won 20 games and five have lost 20 games in one season for the Mets. Dwight Gooden and Frank Viola were both 20-game winners who had another season in which each lost 15 games. Jon Matlack also came close, losing 16 games in 1973 and winning 17 in 1976.

The quote: “We were competing in the National League with Double-A and Triple-A ball players.” – Koosman on the 1977 Mets season.

The results: Koosman started another season for the Mets, ranging from 3 to 15, but after being traded to the Twins, he bounced back with another 20-win season in 1979 before finally retiring in 1985. In 2009, Koosman was sentenced to six months in prison for federal tax evasion.

The legacy: Koosman remains the last MLB pitcher to lose 20 games this season after winning 20 (knuckleballer Phil Niekro went 21-20 for the Braves in 1979). But his tenure in the Mets was much better known for his role on the Miracle Mets, forming a 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation with Tom Seaver. Last September, the franchise announced that it would be removing issue 36 from Koosman.